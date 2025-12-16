President Donald Trump has described himself as having a 'very addictive personality,' a comment made while defending White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for recently likening his disposition to that of an alcoholic.

The president's remarks come as a manipulated video showing him walking unsteadily has resurfaced online, fuelling fresh speculation about his health, which he dismisses. While praising Wiles, Trump also attacked the Vanity Fair article in which her comments appeared, labelling it a 'disingenuously framed hit piece'.

The Real Reason Donald Trump Doesn't Drink Alcohol

While speaking with The Post, Trump defended White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for saying that he has an 'alcoholic's personality'. The president explained that Wiles was not trying to criticise him but was referring to his 'larger-than-life' personality.

Trump stressed that if he were to drink alcohol, he would most likely be an alcoholic because he tends to be addicted to things he enjoys.

'No, she meant that I'm — you see, I don't drink alcohol... but I've often said that if I did, I'd have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It's a very possessive personality,' he said. Trump added that he is 'very fortunate' not to be a drinker.

President SlamsVanity Fair Interview

In the Vanity Fair interview, Wiles had talked about high-functioning alcoholics whose personalities become exaggerated when they drink, adding that she is an expert in dealing with people who have big personalities like the president.

Trump admitted that he has not read Wiles' interview in full but had 'nothing but wonderful things to say about her'. In contrast, he criticised the magazine and the interviewer.

'I didn't read it, but I don't read Vanity Fair — but she's done a fantastic job. I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided... If anybody knows the interviewer, and if they know Vanity Fair, Vanity Fair is a totally — it's lost its way. It's also lost its readers, as you know. No, she's fantastic,' Trump said.

Donald Trump's Video Goes Viral

Earlier this year, a video of the president went viral after he appeared to struggle to walk in a straight line while approaching Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The video shows the president walking on a red carpet. On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, several critics alleged that this could be because Trump was intoxicated or showing signs of cognitive decline.

'Good thing there's a carpet or he'd just wander off without the visible boundaries,' one person joked.

'This should concern all Americans. It's giving weak, doped up, and ineffective,' another X user commented.

Trump couldn’t even walk in a straight line to greet Putin; stumbling like a man who just met gravity for the first time.



World stage, red carpet, and he’s out here looking like a malfunctioning Roomba. pic.twitter.com/wVyk0vSLuW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 15, 2025

However, it was later revealed that the video was sped up and there was no clear indication that Trump struggled to walk in a straight line. The manipulation of the footage highlights a recurring issue where altered media is used to generate speculation about the president's health and fitness for office.