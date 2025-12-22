Nicki Minaj just made headlines after she proclaimed her love for Donald Trump at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event on Sunday. While there, the famed rapper joined Erika Kirk on stage during the first annual summit following the death of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

During her conversation with Kirk, Minaj declared that she has 'utmost respect and admiration' for Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Her glowing praise, which included calling the president 'handsome and dashing', has ignited a fierce and deeply polarised reaction online, with some fans declaring 'there goes her career' while others have crowned her their 'wise queen'.

Nicki Minaj Praised Donald Trump at Event

Minaj also praised Trump for his ability to get things done with integrity and with his head held up high.

'I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don't even know if he knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact,' she said, according to USA Today.

Minaj stressed one of the things she shares in common with Trump. She stated that they are both from Queens, New York. Beyond this, the 'Super Bass'singer further shared her admiration over Trump's ability to rise above all the lies and criticisms he continues to receive.

'What it's shown me, personally, is sometimes even in the worst feeling times in your life, you think you're never going to come back from it. But you do. And our president shows that. He's been through every single thing a person can be through publicly – having to constantly be lied [about],' she said.

Fans React to Nicki Minaj's Comments About Donald Trump

At one point, Minaj described Trump as a handsome and dashing president. The clip was reposted by teamtrump on TikTok. Thousands of people shared their thoughts about Minaj's comments and some are convinced that Minaj's career will soon be over.

'Wow, there goes her career,' one user wrote. 'Barbz going out on a bad note,' another person wrote.

'Role models who call each other childish names?' a third person commented.

However, Minaj received more positive comments on TikTok after she declared her support for Trump. 'I knew I always liked Nicki Minaj,' one fan wrote. 'My wise queen,' another person commented. That's the QUEEN right there. Beyonce could never,' someone else wrote.

Nicki Minaj Thinks Donald Trump Is Smart and Strong

During her conversation with Kirk, Minaj also did not shy away from calling Trump and Vance smart and strong.

'This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. I love both of them. They're both powerful men. Smart, strong, all of that. But both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to. I can relate to them,' she said.

Minaj revealed the other thing that she loves about Trump and Vance and it's that they have both never lost touch with the world. Every time the two American leaders speak, Minaj feels like they are just like everyone else.