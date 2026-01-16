Westeros is burning again, but this time the fire is not coming from dragons. Instead, it is blazing between George R.R. Martin and House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal, in what the author himself now calls an 'abysmal' breakdown in their working relationship.

When House of the Dragon first took flight, Martin believed he had found a genuine creative partner in Condal. He did not see himself as a distant consultant but as a hands-on collaborator shaping the series alongside HBO.

How the Partnership Fell Apart

During Season 1, the relationship appeared strong and constructive. Martin read early script drafts, offered detailed notes, and watched as many of his suggestions were woven into the final episodes. He has now admitted that at the time he felt confident and respected, convinced the show was faithfully expanding his world rather than rewriting it. That harmony helped the series launch to massive global attention, proving that the appetite for Westeros was far from fading.

However, behind the scenes the seeds of tension were already being planted. Martin has long been protective of his lore, characters, and political complexities, and he has never been shy about criticising adaptations he feels stray too far from his vision. Even before Season 2, whispers circulated among fans that HBO was becoming more dominant in shaping the narrative. Still, few expected the split to become this bitter or this public.

Season 2 Breaks the Trust

According to Martin, the turning point came as production moved into Season 2. He claims that Condal gradually stopped listening to his input and began steering the story in directions he did not approve of. Where once his notes were considered, they were now often ignored or politely dismissed. Sometimes Condal would explain his reasoning, but other times Martin says he was simply brushed aside with vague reassurances that never led to change. This pattern left the author increasingly frustrated, feeling sidelined in a world he created.

In his own words, Martin described the situation as worse than rocky. He said that what began as a productive partnership had collapsed into something unrecognisable. By the time he saw plans for Season 3, he concluded bluntly that the show was no longer telling his story. For a writer who spent decades building Westeros brick by brick, that realisation cut deeply.

HBO Steps In and Takes Control

As tensions escalated, HBO reportedly intervened. Martin says he was told to submit all his notes directly to the network rather than to Condal, with HBO then combining them before passing anything on. To many fans, this signalled that the studio had chosen institutional control over the author's creative authority. It also suggested that behind the polished dragon spectacle lay a messy power struggle over narrative direction.

The conflict became even more public in September 2024 when Martin posted a blistering blog criticising changes made to House of the Dragon. HBO swiftly moved into damage control, removing the post and attempting to quiet the backlash. The incident only fuelled speculation that the relationship was beyond repair. For longtime followers of Martin's career, the drama echoed earlier frustrations he expressed during the later seasons of Game of Thrones, when the show outpaced his books.

What This Means for Westeros

Despite the turmoil, the franchise shows no sign of slowing down. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already arrived on HBO Max, giving fans a fresh angle on Westeros history. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon Season 3 is expected later this year, though no firm release date has been confirmed. Yet Martin's comments hang heavily over both projects.

If the rift remains unresolved, it could shape how future spin-offs are developed and how much influence Martin retains. Some fans fear that HBO may prioritise spectacle over depth, while others argue that television inevitably requires creative adaptation. What is certain is that Martin's trust in Condal has been shattered, and that mistrust could colour his involvement in upcoming shows.

For now, Westeros stands at a crossroads. Dragons still rule the skies, but the real battle is being fought behind closed doors, where one of fantasy's greatest architects feels pushed aside in his own kingdom.