Harry Styles has confirmed the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, scheduled to arrive on 6 March 2026. The announcement came in the early hours of 16 January, following days of global fan speculation triggered by posters, audio snippets, and a newly launched website tied to the phrase 'we belong together.'

The album marks Styles' first full-length release since Harry's House in 2022, which topped charts worldwide and earned Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Its arrival also ends a prolonged period of musical quiet following the conclusion of his record-breaking Love On Tour in mid-2023.

How the Album Announcement Unfolded

The rollout began subtly. Fans first noticed posters appearing in cities including Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Berlin and São Paulo, each featuring phrases such as 'we belong together,' 'see you very soon' and 'it's all there waiting.' Shortly after, a new website — webelongtogether.co — went live, displaying looping crowd footage and prompting visitors to message a number labelled 'HSHQ.'

"We Belong Together" posters appearing to tease Harry Styles' new era have popped up in various cities worldwide.



This comes after he shared a tour video with the message and launched a website under its name.

Those who followed the instructions received a six-second voice note of Styles softly singing the same phrase, further fuelling speculation. The coordinated clues echoed the low-key but deliberate marketing strategies used ahead of his previous album releases.

Harry Styles has sent fans a voice memo of himself singing "we belong together."

Release Date, Track Count and Production

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will feature 12 tracks and is produced by longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon. While no lead single has been announced, Styles' official fan channels have teased that updates will arrive 'occasionally,' suggesting a slow-burn promotional strategy rather than an immediate single drop.

The album artwork shows Styles dancing beneath a disco ball against a midnight sky, wearing a slogan T-shirt designed by knitwear designer Patrick Carroll — a frequent collaborator within Styles' fashion circle.

What Will the Album Sound Like?

Stylistically, the album title hints at a stronger disco influence than previous releases, though Styles' musical palette has historically drawn from a wide range of influences. Across his solo career, he has cited artists such as Prince, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks as creative touchstones.

While Harry's House leaned into soft rock and introspective pop, the visual language and title of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally suggests a brighter, rhythm-driven direction — though nothing has been officially confirmed.

The Comeback 'Harries' Have Long Awaited

Styles has largely stepped back from the spotlight since the end of Love On Tour, which spanned 169 shows and grossed more than $600 million (approximately £445 to £450 million). During his hiatus, he focused on personal projects, philanthropy, and expanding his Pleasing brand, making only selective public appearances.

The carefully staged return signals a deliberate re-entry rather than a rush back to pop dominance. For fans, the album represents not just new music, but the start of a new era after one of the most successful touring runs of the decade.

As of now, no tour dates or singles have been announced. However, the scale of the rollout and the global reach of the teaser campaign suggest that Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally is only the beginning of a larger 2026 comeback. For now, fans are waiting — exactly as Styles seems to intend.