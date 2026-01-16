A viral video showing TikTok influencer Desmond Scott caught on camera during a heated make-out session with a woman at a Houston bar has fuelled speculation amid his ongoing divorce from wife Kristy Scott, who recently filed court papers citing infidelity.

The footage shows Desmond engaged in an extended and intimate make-out session with a woman at Sante bar in Houston on the night of 11 January. The video surfaced less than two weeks after Kristy filed for divorce in Harris County, Texas, and just days after Desmond publicly acknowledged making 'choices he said he was not proud of.'

The timing has intensified speculation online about whether the woman in the video is connected to the infidelity allegation referenced in Kristy's divorce filing.

What We Know About Their Divorce So Far

Kristy Scott, known online as Kristy Sarah, filed for divorce on 30 December 2025, after more than a decade with Desmond. In the filing, she listed infidelity as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage and stated that there was no possibility of reconciliation.

The couple, who met as teenagers and married in 2014, built a large following as family-focused creators on TikTok and Instagram, frequently featuring their two sons, Vance and Westin, in their content. Their separation surprised followers who had long viewed them as a stable, green flag and relatable influencer family.

On 10 January, Desmond addressed the split in an Instagram statement, saying he had made decisions he regretted and apologised for the pain he caused Kristy and their family. While he did not mention cheating directly, many viewers interpreted the message as an acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

The Viral Bar Footage

The video released by TMZ shows Desmond sitting at the bar with a woman straddling his lap, kissing him while his arms are wrapped around her. The woman has been described in reports as having light brown or blonde hair and wearing a black leather jacket. Her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Desmond Scott was spotted kissing a mystery woman after his wife Kristy filed for divorce.



Details: https://t.co/TiSl4GTD8m pic.twitter.com/HLTIDo3Vfn — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2026

The footage appears to show the pair unconcerned about being seen, with the interaction lasting long enough to draw attention from others in the venue. Because it was recorded shortly after the divorce filing became public, the clip quickly circulated across TikTok, X, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

However, TMZ reported that Desmond declined to comment when approached about the video.

Who Is the Woman?

At this stage, the woman seen in the video remains unidentified. Online speculation has been widespread, with some users suggesting she could be connected to the infidelity claim that triggered the divorce filing.

However, there is no evidence confirming that she is the person referenced in Kristy's legal paperwork. Moreover, no statements from friends, representatives, or family members have clarified her role, if any, in the breakdown of the marriage.

Furthermore, public reaction has largely leaned in Kristy's favour. Many fans have posted messages of support on her social media pages, expressing sympathy and focusing on her role as the mother of the couple's two children.

Desmond, meanwhile, has faced criticism over the timing of the video, with some viewers questioning his judgment so soon after the divorce became public. Others have defended him, arguing that separation timelines are often more complex than they appear online and that the couple may have been emotionally apart for some time.