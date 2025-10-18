Social media erupted on Friday after Donald Trump announced that disgraced former Republican congressman George Santos would be released from prison immediately. The U.S. president said he had commuted Santos' sentence, sparking fierce debate across X (formerly Twitter).

Santos, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, had been serving time for stealing campaign funds and lying about his finances.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described him as a 'rogue' but insisted that 'many others in the country have committed similar offences without facing such harsh punishment.'

Trump went on to compare Santos' crimes to those of Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, accusing the lawmaker of falsely claiming to have served in the Vietnam War.

'Blumenthal's conduct was far worse,' Trump wrote, adding that Santos had shown 'courage, conviction, and intelligence' for consistently voting Republican.

The president also alleged that Santos had been mistreated in custody, claiming he endured 'long periods of solitary confinement'.

'Therefore, I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison immediately. Good luck, George, have a great life!' Trump concluded.

The move has sharply divided opinion online, with supporters hailing it as an act of mercy and critics calling it another example of political favouritism.

Social Media in Uproar

Many people were far from amused by Trump's latest move, with critics accusing his administration of blatant corruption after the commutation of Santos' prison sentence.

Progressive group Call to Activism, which describes itself as a movement dedicated to exposing corruption and defending democracy, lashed out at Santos online, expressing disgust over his history of defrauding donors.

🚨BREAKING: Trump has just pardoned disgraced former Republican Congressman George Santos and he will be released from prison immediately.



"Good luck George, have a great life!"



Santos literally defrauded donors and is a piece of shit. Why would he do this? pic.twitter.com/iPh2jVkHL2 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 17, 2025

Political commentator and social media influencer Harry Sisson also joined the backlash, branding Trump a 'pro-crime president' and accusing him of running a corrupt administration. 'If you commit a bunch of fraud, they'll bail you out,' he wrote.

Trump, the pro-crime president, just commuted the sentence of George Santos. It is pathetic how openly corrupt this administration is. If you commit a bunch of fraud, they’ll bail you out. Insanity. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 17, 2025

Community activist Melanie D'Arrigo condemned the commutation as part of a broader pattern of political favouritism, saying Trump's version of law and order rewarded loyalty rather than justice. Her post cited the pardoning of January 6 rioters and Trump's own legal immunity as evidence of hypocrisy.

Trump commuting the sentence of George Santos and pardoning 1500 insurrectionists, while enjoying immunity from prosecution — all while trying to lock up protesters and political opponents shows that his version of “law and order” is just fascism that rewards loyalty. pic.twitter.com/moFWoWaEl1 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 17, 2025

Some users slammed the decision as 'insanity', arguing that releasing Santos was indefensible. One user noted that while Santos was being rewarded for party loyalty, Democrats such as Senator Bob Menendez faced swift condemnation before he was convicted for corruption.

However, not all the responses were negative. A number of users and right-wing figures celebrated the commutation.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Santos, describing his imprisonment as 'torture.'

THANK YOU President Trump for releasing George Santos!!



He was unfairly treated and put in solitary confinement, which is torture!! https://t.co/q1tYNfv4hh pic.twitter.com/z2YRDmvwKB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 17, 2025

Far-right activist Laura Loomer praised the move as 'great news,' while conservative influencer Nick Sortor argued that the seven-year sentence to Santos is 'ridiculous.'

Others expressed relief and joy, including podcast host Angela Belcamino, who hailed the president's decision as an act of compassion and a 'fresh start' for Santos, calling it a game-changer for the disgraced former congressman.

I'm completely overjoyed! President Trump just commuted my friend George Santos' sentence. After all he's been through, this act of justice and compassion is a game-changer. George has a heart of gold, and he deserves this fresh start.



Who else is team George? pic.twitter.com/QnE5EgGFlX — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 17, 2025

These reactions across X reveal a gap between people who thought Trump's choice was fair and people who thought it was just another case of corruption hidden behind loyalty. This is only one of the pieces of evidence proving there is a broader political split in America.