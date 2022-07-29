A giant screen fell and injured two performers during boy band Mirror's concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday. Several people were also left trapped after the giant screen suspended above the stage fell onto it.

The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The footage shows a group of dancers performing on stage when the screen falls and crushes a man on stage. It then topples onto one other person before others can rush to help the injured.

#BREAKING: A live performance by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short after a screen fell and struck dancers below, at least 2 injured. pic.twitter.com/cTnLxSNhAt — X-Money (@TheRealXMoney) July 28, 2022

The injured dancers were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and are undergoing treatment. One of the injured dancers is in serious condition while the other is in a stable condition.

Mirror had planned a series of concerts at the prestigious coliseum between July 25 and August 6. The concerts have now been called off.

The incident comes days after one of the band's members, Frankie Chan Sui-fai, fell off the stage while giving a speech. The clips from the incident have also gone viral on social media.

An online petition had also been launched by the groups' fans post Sui-fai's accident. The petition asked organisers to ensure the safety of all performers. It has received more than 13,000 signatures, per a report in The Telegraph.

The latest mishap has caused a public outcry, with fans slamming the concert's organisers for not ensuring the performers' safety. The Hong Kong government has suspended all concerts till a security audit is conducted.

Meanwhile, MakerVille, the concert's organiser, which is owned by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li's PCCW Media Group, has said that they have launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are deeply sorry that the incident caused unease to viewers or others affected," read a statement by MakerVille.

The band has 12 male singers who rose to stardom during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been credited with the revival of Cantopop, a genre of pop music written in standard Chinese and sung in Cantonese.