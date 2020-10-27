South Korean boy band Bantan Boys, famously known as BTS, received their second Silver certification from the United Kingdom for their hit song "Dynamite."

"Dynamite" is the first all-English single from the internationally famous K-pop band. According to the British Phonographic Industry, it obtained a Silver certification after it achieved the sales of 200,000 units following its release in August this year.

BTS fans, called The Army, rejoiced in response to news of their additional Silver certification from the U.K. Twitter account @BTSUKUNITE. They wrote, "'Dynamite' is now certified SILVER in the UK (200,000+ sales) This marks @BTS_twt's 2nd UK single certification, after 'Boy With Luv'!"

'Dynamite' is now certified SILVER in the UK (200,000 sales)! ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ’¿



This marks @BTS_twt's 2nd UK single certification, after 'Boy With Luv'! ðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/i5oDvkPBDO — á´®á´± BTS UK ARMY UNITE â· (@BTSUKUNITE) October 26, 2020

"Yes, congratulations BTS I as an army is very proud of you," one more fan wrote and another tweeted, "Omg legends, going for platinum next."

This is the second track from BTS to earn the Silver certification from the U.K. "Boy With Luv" featuring American singer Halsey also obtained the certification in February this year. Moreover, past albums including "Love Yourself: Answer," "Love Yourself" Fear," "Face Yourself," "Love Yourself: Her," "Map of the Soul: Persona," and "Map of the Soul: 7" also went Silver.

As for "Dynamite," the track saw massive success on the Billboard 100 following its launch. It took the number one spot and remained within the Top 10 of the Hot 100 for nine weeks. It occupied the number one spot on the first two weeks and dropped to second on the succeeding two before it bumped up to number one again on the fifth week. It stayed within the Top 10 in the nine-week duration.

Dynamite on Billboard Hot100:



Week 1 â€” #1

Week 2 â€” #1

Week 3 â€” #2

Week 4 â€” #2

Week 5 â€” #1

Week 6 â€” #2

Week 7 â€” #2

Week 8 â€” #5

Week 9 â€” #7



9 weeks in top 10 , congrats @BTS_twt & Army — BTSâ· youtube á´®á´± D-24 (@btsyoutubedata) October 26, 2020

The song's official music video posted on YouTube has racked over 530 million views and 20 million likes. The track also simultaneously dominated both the Global 200 and Global Excluding U.S. Charts this week.

.@BTS_twtâ€™s â€˜Dynamiteâ€™ is #1 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for another week.



BTS remains as the only act to simultaneously top both charts.#BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/0klAKQEgnK — BTS on Billboard á´®á´±â· (@BTS_Billboard) October 26, 2020

The ranking on the Global 200 is based on sales and streaming data provided by Nielsen Music/MRD Data from over 200 international countries. BTS' "Dynamite" took the top spot with 74.8 million streams and 24,000 downloads sold in the week ending Oct. 22. As for the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, it racked up 63.5 million streams and 15,000 downloads sold this week.