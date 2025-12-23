A young student's life was upended after she decided to stand up for herself amid digital harassment. Instead of receiving support from her school, she was met with a surprising disciplinary action that sparked widespread debate. This case highlights the troubling reality many girls face when high-tech bullying clashes with traditional school policies.

Schools are grappling with a disturbing rise in AI-generated deepfakes, where students transform ordinary photos of their peers into sexually explicit content. For the victims, the viral spread of these manipulated images creates a devastating and long-lasting nightmare.

Punishing the Victim, Charging the Perpetrator

The reality of this threat materialised recently at a Louisiana middle school, where a group of students used AI to distribute explicit images of their peers. While law enforcement eventually charged two boys with 10 counts of unlawful dissemination, the school faced criticism for its disciplinary priorities.

Before any charges were filed, officials expelled one of the female victims for starting a physical altercation with a student she identified as a perpetrator.

A boy made fake nude AI images of a 13yr old girl & circulated them around school.

The girl complained to the school several times and nothing was done.

So she slapped him.

While image manipulation isn't new, the accessibility of AI has lowered the barrier to entry. 'The rise of A.I. has made it easier for anyone to alter or create such images with little to no training or experience,' Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre explained in a news release. He framed the incident as a 'serious concern' that requires immediate intervention from parents.

Vanishing Evidence and the Boiling Point

Despite the victims' pleas to school guidance counsellors and sheriff's deputies, the ephemeral nature of Snapchat hindered the investigation. Since messages on the platform disappear immediately after viewing, authorities were unable to verify the claims in real-time. This evidentiary gap initially led the school's administration to question the validity of the students' reports.

While the administration remained sceptical, the images continued to circulate among the student body. The tension finally boiled over at the end of the school day. As a 13-year-old victim boarded her bus, she caught a classmate showing the deepfakes to a friend. 'That's when I got angry,' the eighth grader later testified at her discipline hearing, describing the moment her fear turned into a physical confrontation.

Pushed to her limit, she lashed out at the boy on the bus and urged her peers to join in. The school's response was swift: she was removed from Sixth Ward Middle School for over 10 weeks and relegated to an alternative program. However, the boy whom she and her friends identified as the creator of the images faced no such immediate displacement.

Punishing the Fight, Targeting the Source

Her legal team alleges that the school failed to discipline the boy at all, focusing instead on the physical altercation rather than the digital harassment that provoked it.

The sheriff's department reached a starkly different conclusion than the school board. While the school focused its punishment on the victim, investigators targeted the source of the harassment. Following their inquiry, deputies charged two boys with the unlawful dissemination of AI-generated images, while choosing not to file any charges against the girl for the bus confrontation.

Despite the public outcry, Superintendent Jarod Martin maintained that the district followed all established protocols for handling student misconduct. In a formal statement, Martin argued that the narrative surrounding the incident was a 'one-sided story' that failed to capture the 'totality and complex nature' of the case, and that the school's decision to uphold the victim's expulsion was justified.

Driven by rumours of the explicit images, the 13-year-old marched into the guidance office at 7 a.m. on 26 August, flanked by two friends. According to testimony from her disciplinary hearing, she went primarily for moral support, watching as one of her friends neared tears. At the time, she didn't even realise she was also a target of the deepfakes. Because she is a minor and a victim of a digital sexual crime, her name is being withheld.

Eventually, the school in Thibodaux's weeks-long investigation led to the discovery of AI-generated nude images of eight female middle school students and two adults, according to a statement from the district and sheriff's office. Describing these images, the girl's father, Joseph Daniels, said: 'Full nudes with her face put on them.'

One-Click Harassment and the Policy Gap

High-quality manipulation once required professional software and specialised skill. Today, that barrier has vanished. Generative AI tools now allow anyone to pluck a photo from social media and 'nudify' it in seconds, turning a classmate's casual selfie into a viral, digital nightmare with just a few clicks.

The lack of preparedness in Lafourche Parish mirrors a national trend. Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, notes that most schools are 'just kind of burying their heads in the sand, hoping that this isn't happening.' At the time of the incident, the Louisiana district was only in the early stages of developing AI policies. This delay left administrators ill-equipped to handle the digital crisis when it finally arrived.

Although the victims had not seen the manipulated images firsthand, the verbal harassment from male classmates made the situation impossible to ignore. Based on these interactions, the girls identified a classmate and two external students as the likely creators.

They reported that the deepfakes were being circulated across Snapchat and TikTok, though the ephemeral nature of those platforms initially kept the evidence out of reach for school investigators.

Administrative efforts to verify the students' claims were unsuccessful on the day of the report. Principal Danielle Coriell stated that the investigation stalled when no students took responsibility, and a deputy's search of social media proved fruitless. Consequently, the school downplayed the severity of the situation to the victims' families; the girl's father testified that he left the school believing the incident was nothing more than 'hearsay and rumours.'

It's Not Getting Handled'

The system was failing in real-time. While more victims were filing reports with police, the 13-year-old was being denied a phone call to her father by school staff. A desperate one-word text to him—'Dad'—went unanswered. With the digital harassment continuing unchecked in the hallways, she messaged her sister with a blunt assessment of the school's failure: 'It's not getting handled.'

During the girl's disciplinary hearing, her legal team pressed the school on its failure to separate the students or search the suspect's device. Principal Danielle Coriell defended the inaction, citing a general distrust of student reports. 'Kids lie a lot,' Coriell stated, adding that in her 17-year career, students frequently 'blow things out of proportion.' She maintained that because she hadn't seen physical evidence by 2 p.m., she believed the threat was nonexistent.

The Breaking Point on the Bus

The administration's scepticism was debunked by the events on the school bus at 2:15 p.m. The girl reported seeing the AI-generated deepfakes on the boy's device, an account corroborated by a photograph taken by a student. Furthermore, Superintendent Jarod Martin testified at a school board meeting that video footage from the bus captured at least six students actively sharing the explicit material—confirming that the 'rumours' were a viral reality.

'I went the whole day getting bullied and getting made fun of about my body,' the girl later testified, describing a slow-motion collapse of her emotional resolve. By the time she stepped onto the bus, her anger had become a physical weight. When she finally saw the boy and the images on his screen, she lashed out and slapped him. According to Principal Coriell, bus surveillance showed the boy simply shrugging off the blow—a brief physical reaction that would ultimately cost the girl her place at the school.

The confrontation quickly escalated beyond a single slap. After striking the boy a second time, the girl turned to her peers with a desperate question: "Why am I the only one doing this?" According to the principal, that plea acted as a catalyst; two other classmates began hitting the boy before the 13-year-old, overwhelmed by the day's trauma, climbed over a seat to punch and stomp on him.

The violence on the bus didn't stay on the bus; video of the fight was soon posted to Facebook, where it reached a wider, uninformed audience. In a joint statement released in November, the school district and sheriff's office noted that the 'overwhelming social media sentiment was one of outrage,' with the public demanding that the students involved in the fight be held accountable. This public pressure for 'justice' focused entirely on the physical altercation, effectively burying the digital assault that had provoked it.

Vindicated by the Law, Relegated by the School

Despite having no prior disciplinary record, the 13-year-old was met with the district's harshest measures: a recommendation for a full-semester expulsion totalling 89 school days. While she was already serving time in an alternative school, the legal wheels were turning slowly. It wasn't until the day of her formal disciplinary hearing—three weeks after the bus confrontation—that the sheriff's office finally filed the first criminal charges against one of the boys.

The legal fallout from the incident centred on a new state law. Two boys were eventually charged with 10 counts each of unlawful dissemination of AI-generated images; however, due to their status as minors, their identities remain protected. While the girl served an 89-day school expulsion, the sheriff's department cleared her of criminal wrongdoing, concluding that the 'totality of the circumstances' justified her actions, where school protocols did not.