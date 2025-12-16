Taylor Swift had her fans swooning after her AI male version went viral. However, fans also acknowledged that a man Swift would 'never get hate' for releasing music and being on top of charts. Fans believe Swift's viral hate tweets were 'misogynistic' and 'sexist', pointing out that no one told The Beatles to move aside when they were dominating the music industry. Swift also commented on criticism that she needs to give others a chance with 'I don't want to'.

This version of her would never get hate https://t.co/RyozVgz0h3 — alex (@dontblamealex) December 15, 2025

Taylor Swift's Male Version: Will He Be Loved by the Public?

Comments on the AI-generated male version of Swift suggested that 'she would be better as a man', which the author of the post said proved their point. Some argued that a male version of Swift would face little backlash for buying back his masters, becoming a self-made billionaire or getting engaged. Amid ongoing pressure for Swift to speak out politically, fans said a male counterpart would not be expected to do so and would not be scrutinised whenever major political events occur.

However, not everyone was convinced that such a version would achieve the same level of success. 'Maybe that version of her would never get that success either ... but y'all are not ready for that conversation yet,' one user wrote. Others countered that 'male artists get on stage with a shirt and jeans', pointing to what they see as the relative ease with which male musicians can build careers.

Swift herself has echoed similar sentiments in her song 'The Man', which includes the lyrics: 'I'd be a fearless leader, I'd be an alpha type / When everyone believes you, what's that like?'

Is Taylor Swift a Victim of Misogyny and Sexism?

While there have been valid criticisms against Swift, like purposefully releasing digital and physical variants to block others on charts, most of her hate comments are rooted in misogyny and sexism.

During the Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, Swift was shown on the screen and got booed. Fans of his fiancée, Travis Kelce, even blamed her for the Kansas City Chiefs' loss at the time. But as Swift herself would say, she's not there to please the 'Dads, Brads and Chads', and it's not like she tells the NFL to keep showing her face. As one of the most famous pop stars in history, Swift does not need publicity.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅

Determined to 'shame' Swift for being too public, a male X user even made AI-generated sexual deepfake images and videos of her. X had to turn off searches for the keyword 'Taylor Swift AI' to block the photos from showing up.

Most recently, her album The Life of a Showgirl achieved massive success to a point that critics ended up spewing sexist, harsh comments that a male Taylor Swift wouldn't receive. Singing she wants to have a family with Kelce, the public jumped to a conclusion that she's promoting 'trad-wife propaganda', despite being a childless 35-year-old self-made musician. It's worth noting that other male artists have been vocal about having a family in their songs without critics telling them it's propaganda.

Unfortunately for Swift, she had become so popular that it's not just the male population attacking her, but also the female population. Perhaps, the post about her AI male version is right: she'd be hated less as a man. But that won't guarantee his popularity and success, seeing that Swift's massive fanbase consists of women of all ages.