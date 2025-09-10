There's a new and exciting twist in the world of Girl Scout cookies! Recently, the Girl Scouts of the United States of America (GSUSA) revealed that a new cookie flavour is joining its Girl Scouts cookie lineup very soon.

This new cookie is inspired by an ice cream flavour that has also become a true American classic. And yes, it's going to be a cookie sandwich.

Girl Scouts Adds Exploremores to Its Cookie Lineup

If you love rocky road ice cream, you won't be able to say no to Exploremores. This new cookie creation from the GSUSA has everything you've always loved from the popular ice cream flavor (and yes, that means lots of chocolate).

According to the GSUSA, the Exploremores are chocolate cookie sandwiches filled with a toasted almond-flavored crème. And just like other Girl Scout cookies, these are made without high-fructose corn syrup and partially hydrogenated oils. Cookie lovers would also be happy to know that they contain zero grams of trans fat per serving.

Exploremores Will Be Available Starting in 2026

The new Exploremores will be available starting January 2026 as part of the GSUSA's Girl Scout Cookie Program, which inspires young women to develop their entrepreneurial skills at an early age.

'Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love,' GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said in a statement. 'The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls' journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it.'

Girl Scouts who participate in the cookie program can receive various badges and awards. These include the Financial Literacy badge, Entrepreneur badge, Cookie Entrepreneur badge, and Cookie Business badge. Meanwhile, older Girl Scouts may also receive the Cookie Boss and Cookie Influencer badges.

The introduction of the Exploremores also comes just as the GSUSA is retiring two of its cookie flavours: the S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies. Back in January, GSUSA confirmed that the beloved cookies will be off the shelf for good in 2025.

Fortunately, other well-loved Girl Scout cookie flavours are here to stay. These include the Adventurefuls, the brownie-inspired Girl Scout cookie that was introduced in 2022. It comes with a caramel-flavoured crème and sea salt. In addition, there's also the Caramel deLites Samos, crisp cookies with coconut, caramel, and a generous drizzling of chocolate stripes. Meanwhile, peanut butter lovers wouldn't be able to resist the Do-si-dos, crunchy oatmeal cookies with a comforting peanut butter filling. And for those who want something simple but decadent, there are also classics such as the all-time favourite Thin Mints, the lemony Lemon-Ups, and the Trefoils, the GSUSA's take on shortbreads.

For those getting ready to stock up on these goodies, it's also worth noting that Girl Scout Cookie season officially runs from January through April, although it might slightly differ in other parts of the US. Sales from the cookies. So, the moment they become available, grab your Exploremores and other flavors before the cookie season ends!