A video showing a hijab-clad woman arriving at New York's JFK Airport with a passport from a mysterious country named Torenza has set the internet ablaze. The footage, which first surfaced on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) in early October 2025, claimed to show immigration officers baffled by a document from a nation not found on any map.

Within hours, the so-called 'Torenza woman' trended across platforms, inspiring hundreds of conspiracy theories, from claims of interdimensional travel to speculation that she was a government experiment gone wrong. However, digital forensics experts and fact-checkers have since confirmed that the viral video was AI-generated, with clear signs of manipulation such as mismatched lighting, distorted text, and inconsistent airport signage.

Even so, a new wave of online theories insists that Torenza was a real place, an ancient civilisation that flourished 200 years before Christ, now allegedly 'resurfacing' in modern times.

Was Torenza a Lost Civilisation?

According to a few viral claims, 'Torenza' was once a thriving ancient kingdom that traded with the Roman Empire before mysteriously vanishing. Theories claim that 'stone tablets' dated around 200 B.C. contain inscriptions mentioning Torenza, describing it as a technologically advanced civilisation.

These claims, however, have not been substantiated by any legitimate archaeological findings or peer-reviewed research. There are no verified records of such tablets in any recognised museum, nor references to Torenza in ancient maps, trade archives, or Roman-era texts.

Archaeologists emphasised that no credible evidence supports Torenza's existence, calling it 'a digital-age myth akin to Atlantis or Lemuria.'

The 'Lost Kingdom' Claim and Its Modern Followers

Despite widespread debunking, the 'Torenza civilisation' theory continues to attract believers online. Many compare it to the rediscovery of ancient Troy or the Hittite Empire, both of which were once dismissed as myths before excavations confirmed their existence.

Supporters argue that the alleged stone tablets, which have never been photographed, catalogued, or verified, could represent 'early records' yet to be studied. A popular claim suggesting that Torenza 'reappeared' in 1954 and 2025, possibly due to 'parallel universe crossings' has also gained wide attention.

Experts Dismiss the Archaeological & Historical Claims

Historians have decisively dismissed the claim that Torenza was an ancient civilisation. No archaeological excavation reports, historical texts, or trade records mention any entity resembling Torenza.

Moreover, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has not confirmed the presence of such a passenger who arrived at JFK Airport, and no country named Torenza appears in any recognised international registry.

Digital media analysts further confirmed the viral video's AI origins, citing irregularities in frame rendering, lighting artefacts, and mismatched reflection indicators, typical of synthetic imagery generated by modern AI video tools.

Some experts have claimed that the base video — the characters and background — was lifted from a TV show that aired on A&E in the US in the mid-2000s.

Sceptics, however, point out that this mirrors older urban legends like the 'Man from Taured', which was a 1954 myth about a traveller detained at Tokyo's Haneda Airport carrying a passport from a nonexistent country called Taured. The man allegedly vanished overnight, sparking decades of speculation about alternate dimensions.

Despite persistent theories linking the viral video to a vanished civilisation, the Torenza woman's story remains a digital-era hoax. For now, there is no credible evidence of Torenza's existence, either in the past or the present.