The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a disturbing incident after human remains were discovered inside an impounded Tesla registered to rising music star D4vd on Monday.

Officers responded to Hollywood Tow on the 1000 block of North Mansfield Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. after workers reported a foul odour emanating from a vehicle that had been at the facility for several days. Upon inspection, authorities discovered a body sealed inside a bag in the front trunk (frunk) of the 2023 Tesla.

Upon inspection, police found a body sealed inside a bag located in the front trunk of the vehicle. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, and investigators have not confirmed how or when the body was placed in the car. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Who Is D4vd?

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter originally from Queens, New York, and now based in Hempstead, Texas. He rose to prominence through viral tracks such as 'Romantic Homicide' and 'Here With Me', both of which have amassed over a billion streams on Spotify.

Signed to Darkroom and Interscope Records, D4vd released his debut album Withered earlier this year and is currently on a world tour. He was scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on 9 September, with upcoming dates in Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Los Angeles. Despite the investigation, all shows are still set to proceed as planned.

D4vd has not publicly commented on the incident, though he did post unrelated content to his Instagram stories on the day the body was discovered.

The Vehicle and the Investigation

The Tesla was reportedly impounded from the Hollywood Hills after being flagged as abandoned. It was registered to D4vd at an address in Hempstead, Texas. According to reports, the body may have been placed in the vehicle up to five days before it was towed.

Aerial footage from local news outlets showed the impound lot cordoned off with police tape and a white canopy erected near the Tesla as investigators processed the scene. LAPD Captain Robert Peters confirmed the vehicle had been at the tow yard for 'a couple of days' before the discovery was made.

Authorities have yet to determine whether D4vd had any direct involvement or knowledge of the incident. His representatives have been contacted by multiple outlets, but have not issued a statement.

Key Questions Remain

As the investigation continues, several critical questions remain unanswered:

The identity of the deceased person

How and when the body was placed in the vehicle

Whether D4vd has any connection to or knowledge of the incident

The circumstances surrounding the vehicle's abandonment in the Hollywood Hills

The LAPD has emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and has urged anyone with information about the case to contact authorities.

Public Reaction and Speculation

The news has generated significant attention on social media, with fans expressing shock and concern about the gruesome discovery.

Given D4vd's rising profile in the music industry and his young fan base, the incident has garnered widespread media coverage, with authorities avoiding conclusions. The LAPD has not indicated whether foul play is suspected or if the incident is being treated as a homicide.

However, law enforcement officials have cautioned against speculation, noting that vehicle ownership alone does not indicate involvement in any potential crime. The investigation remains active, with forensic teams continuing to process evidence from the vehicle and the surrounding area.

Authorities are expected to release additional information in the coming days as they work to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding this disturbing discovery.

For now, the singer continues his tour, and the LAPD continues its forensic examination of the vehicle and surrounding evidence.