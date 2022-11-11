Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen will continue to live in Miami even after her divorce from NFL GOAT Tom Brady. What's even more interesting is that she has splashed the cash in order to be able to live right next to her ex-husband.

It may be remembered that Gisele left the family home back in the summer and spent some time in Puerto Rico before flying back to Miami to live separately from Brady. Months later, the couple announced that their divorce has been finalised, but they will continue to focus on raising their children together.

According to Marca, Bundchen has quietly purchased an 11.5 million dollar (£9.4m) mansion in Miami Beach, which sits right across the water from Brady's home. She had reportedly been actively on the hunt for a new home for several months, meaning that the divorce was being discussed way before details became public.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel has planned her move well, and remains true to her word that her priority is to give their children the attention that they deserve. With both parents living close to each other, there won't be any scheduling issues and travel constraints as they all go about their daily lives.

Their children, Benjamin, 12 and Vivian 9, will be living in the 6,600-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion when they are with their mother. From there, they can still see their father's home, where they are also expected to live part of the time. Gisele may also maintain a relationship with Brady's eldest son Jack, whom the former couple co-parented with his mother, the NFL star's ex-partner, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady's house overlooks Biscayne Bay, and Gisele's mansion is on the other side of the channel on Surfside. One can actually swim across the water to reach the other house.

The couple's divorce was finalised very quickly, and there were no lengthy discussions and negotiations thanks to their rock solid prenup. Both sides have sizable assets, with Brady amassing a fortune from 23 seasons in the NFL. Gisele meanwhile, is still an in-demand endorser and was for a long time the highest-paid fashion model in the world.