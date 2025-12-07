A devastating fire ripped through a crowded nightclub in the coastal state of Goa late on Saturday night, killing 25 people, including both staff and tourists, in what authorities have described as one of the region's deadliest recent nightlife disasters.

According to a report by BBC News, the blaze broke out shortly after midnight at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, roughly 25 kilometres from the state capital Panaji.

Police believe a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen triggered the inferno, which rapidly engulfed the venue.

Officials revealed the club was built using flammable palm-leaf materials and lacked a valid construction licence, with prior demolition orders reportedly issued against the structure.

Witnesses said the building ignited 'within seconds', leaving little opportunity for escape.

Goa's Director General of Police Alok Kumar told the BBC that the fire was concentrated around the kitchen area on the ground floor.

'Most of the bodies were recovered near the kitchen, suggesting many of the victims were working at the club,' he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that three victims died from burn injuries, while the remainder succumbed to smoke inhalation. He added that three or four tourists were among the dead, while six people remain in a stable condition in hospital.

Watch the roof as the fire erupts.

Final Moments before the deadly Arpora goa fire.

At least 25 ppl dead. Bodies charred in the deadly fire which erupted from a suspected cylinder blast pic.twitter.com/OnCrR5eTyH — Shivan Chanana (@ShivanChanana) December 7, 2025

Panic and Trapped Victims

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as clubgoers desperately attempted to flee.

Tourist Fatima Shaikh, who was dancing on the upper floor when the fire erupted, told PTI: 'There was sudden commotion as flames started erupting. We ran out and the whole structure was ablaze.' She added that the palm-leaf construction 'caught fire very easily'.

Other witnesses reported that some patrons and staff rushed downstairs into the kitchen area, mistakenly believing it offered an escape route. Instead, limited ventilation and blocked exits left many trapped alongside employees, resulting in heavy casualties.

Compounding the disaster, the club's remote backwater location meant fire engines could not reach the entrance directly, forcing crews to stop nearly 400 metres away, delaying rescue operations and containment efforts.

🚨 Shocking Video Shows Chaos Just Before Deadly Goa Club Fire 😱🔥



- Exclusive footage from Birch by Romeo Lane in Baga captures panic moments before midnight cylinder blast kills 25, mostly staff trapped in the basement due to safety fails.

- Owner and manager arrested for… pic.twitter.com/MWWlHJnvuO — Voice Of Bharat 🇮🇳🌍 (@Kunal_Mechrules) December 7, 2025

Arrests and Investigation

Chief Minister Sawant said the nightclub's managers had been arrested and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for the club's owners. A magisterial inquiry has been launched to establish responsibility and assess safety compliance failures.

'The nightclub failed to follow fire safety norms,' Sawant stated, adding that 'whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars'.

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the owner and general manager, citing negligence, unsafe construction and operating without proper licensing.

Condolences and Political Fallout

President Droupadi Murmu described the blaze as 'deeply painful' and extended condolences to grieving families while wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy 'deeply saddening', saying the central government remained in contact with local authorities to support relief efforts.

The fire has also ignited political controversy. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the state government of a 'criminal failure of safety and governance', insisting the tragedy could have been prevented with proper oversight. The Goa Congress Party has demanded Chief Minister Sawant's resignation on moral grounds.

The Trinamool Congress echoed similar concerns, calling the incident a 'man-made tragedy', while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged systemic negligence and illegal nightclub operations across the region.

Tourism Safety Under Scrutiny

Goa is one of India's most visited tourist destinations, drawing millions of domestic and foreign visitors each year. Government figures show that more than 5.5 million tourists visited the state during the first half of 2025, including approximately 270,000 international travellers.

Safety experts warn the tragedy reflects wider issues affecting entertainment venues across India. Last year, a fire at an arcade in Gujarat killed 24 people after safety lapses were uncovered. Earlier this year, blazes in Hyderabad and Kolkata claimed a combined 32 lives, again highlighting failures in safety enforcement.

Following the Goa disaster, Delhi Police issued new advisories instructing entertainment venues to immediately review their fire safety compliance ahead of the festive season and an expected surge in crowds.

Families Mourn, Questions Remain

As victim identification continues at Goa Medical College, grieving relatives have demanded financial support from the nightclub owners to help repatriate bodies. The state government has announced ₹2 lakh (around £1,900 / $2,400) in compensation for each bereaved family.

While investigations continue, questions remain over whether stricter safety enforcement could have prevented yet another deadly tragedy.

For Goa's once-bustling nightlife district, the scars left by Saturday's inferno may linger long after the flames have faded.