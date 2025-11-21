An Indian Tejas fighter jet has crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow, resulting in the death of the pilot. and casting a shadow over India's defence modernisation drive. The incident, which occurred on the final day of the event, raises immediate questions regarding the reliability of India's flagship indigenous defence programme as it seeks to expand its global market share.

Shock at the Airshow

Eyewitnesses described the crash sequence as the jet entered a steep descent after several manoeuvres, flattening out briefly before continuing to lose altitude and striking the ground at around 2:15 p.m. local time. One attendee told Reuters he saw 'three different fireballs' erupt as the aircraft collided with the ground. Emergency vehicles rushed to the site within seconds, while video footage showed thick black smoke rising behind the airstrip as firefighting teams battled the wreckage.

The crash marked the second known accident involving the Tejas, following a 2024 incident during an exercise in India. Built by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (JAL) and powered by General Electric engines, the single-engine 4.5-generation fighter is considered central to India's plans to replace ageing Russian MiG-21s and strengthen its air force fleet.

India's Defence Ambitions Under Scrutiny

The Tejas, whose name means 'brilliance' in Sanskrit, has long been promoted as a symbol of India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The Indian Air Force expects to operate nearly 220 Tejas fighters and advanced Mk-1A variants over the next decade. However, delays in engine deliveries from GE, blamed on post-pandemic supply chain issues, have slowed the rollout.

British defence analyst Francis Tusa noted that the Tejas is India's first fully domestic fighter not based on foreign designs, but added that export interest has so far been limited. Work is underway on a Tejas Mark II, intended to address some of the shortcomings of the current model.

The crash comes at a sensitive time, as India had been gauging interest from potential foreign buyers at the Dubai Airshow. The accident risks undermining confidence in the programme, particularly among international partners evaluating India's defence capabilities.

Rare but Historic Accident

Friday's tragedy was the first fatal crash recorded at the Dubai Airshow, the world's third-largest aviation showcase after Paris and Farnborough. While airshow accidents were more common in the 1970s, tightened safety restrictions have made such incidents rare in recent decades. Past crashes at major events include a Sukhoi Su-30 at Paris in 1999 and a MiG-29 a decade earlier, both of which saw crews eject safely.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that a court of inquiry has been constituted to determine the cause of the accident. Dubai's government said emergency teams were managing the situation, while GE pledged support for the investigation. The Indian embassy in the UAE also stated it was in contact with local authorities.

A Tejas single-engine lightweight fighter jet built by India’s state-run HAL crashed today at the Dubai Airshow. I remember how hard the Indiana tried to sell us that garbage over the past few years, but thankfully the EAF never took the bait. pic.twitter.com/zRp7VZpz8M — Egypt's Intel Observer (@EGYOSINT) November 21, 2025

Mourning and Moving Forward

The death of the pilot has left India's defence community in mourning, even as officials stress that it is too early to draw conclusions about the cause. Flying resumed later in the day at the airshow, but the Tejas crash overshadowed the closing events and highlighted the risks inherent in high-profile demonstrations.

For India, the incident represents both a human tragedy and a reputational setback. As the country continues to push for greater self-reliance in defence and seeks to expand its presence in global arms markets, the Tejas crash will serve as a sobering reminder of the challenges ahead.