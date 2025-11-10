What will the investment world be without its GOAT? Warren Buffett is just 51 days away from officially retiring as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. On 10 November 2025, the 'Oracle of Omaha' will release what is likely to be his final letter to shareholders.

If he has no more moves to make, Buffett will leave his conglomerate with a record $382 billion in cash—an extraordinary war chest in uncertain times.

A Life of Value Investing

Buffett is a staunch value investor who believes in the buy-and-hold strategy. He learned these principles from Benjamin Graham, emphasising purchasing undervalued companies and holding them for the long term.

The self-made billionaire does not invest in gold and notably avoids the tech industry and cryptocurrencies. Instead, his portfolio is dominated by established firms like Apple, American Express, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and Chevron.

Leadership Transition and Retirement Plans

Greg Abel is set to succeed Buffett as CEO from 1 January 2025. However, Buffett has indicated he will continue to visit the office regularly rather than fully stepping away. 'My interests are still the same,' he said. This suggests a form of quasi-retirement.

Buffett, 94, has expressed that his energy levels have decreased, but he remains engaged. His son, Howard Graham Buffett, will serve as non-executive chairman, reflecting the ongoing family influence.

Net Seller in a Cautious Market

Market observers note that Buffett has been a net seller in 2025, as he was in the previous three years—covering 12 consecutive quarters. During the pandemic in 2020, Berkshire Hathaway pivoted to divest from non-US stocks, reflecting his cautious outlook.

He sold airline shares as the aviation sector faced significant risks and reduced holdings in energy, notably dropping Canadian firm Suncor Energy amid oil price wars and declining energy demand.

Buffett has stated that the pandemic taught him the world was unprepared for emergencies that are bound to happen, reinforcing his cautious approach during turbulent markets.

Wisdom from a Legend

Buffett's annual shareholders' letters, published with Berkshire Hathaway's annual report, are highly anticipated. Starting in 2026, Greg Abel will be the primary author.

Buffett's wisdom includes timeless advice: 'The key is to buy when others are paralyzed.' Berkshire acquires businesses at bargain prices, seeking their intrinsic value. His long-time partner, Charles Munger, who passed away in 2023 aged 99, shared similar scepticisms about modern investment theories like asset allocation and diversification.

One of Buffett's most famous quotes is, 'Never invest in a business you cannot understand.' He advocates investing in companies whose business models and growth prospects are clear.

The Apple Factor

Apple was not in Buffett's initial buy list until 2016, when Berkshire Hathaway took a $1 billion stake. Today, Apple remains his top holding among 46 stocks, according to Berkshire's latest SEC filings. Other major holdings include American Express, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and Chevron.

Massive Cash Reserves in Turbulent Markets

Berkshire Hathaway's cash position has historically grown during late-market phases—seen in 1999-2000, 2006-2007, and 2017-2018. Currently, the cash reserve stands at an impressive $313 billion.

Buffett is at his best during market turbulence, but he admits his energy has waned. He praises his successor, who he says is much more effective at executing strategies.

As Warren Buffett prepares to step back, his legacy of value investing, prudent cash management, and long-term wisdom endures. His departure signals a new chapter for Berkshire Hathaway, but his influence will remain a guiding light for investors worldwide..

