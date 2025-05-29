Homeowners seeking smarter, greener ways to protect their property now have a new option in 2025. The EZVIZ CB8 Lite Outdoor PT Battery Camera, an outdoor security camera designed by EZVIZ—has launched across the UK, offering a flexible, budget-friendly solution for families, renters, and rural residents alike.

The battery-powered camera, available now through various online retailers, promises round-the-clock protection without the hassle of wiring or regular maintenance. It's the latest in a growing shift toward wireless, solar-compatible home tech that supports convenience and sustainability in equal measure.

Flexible Security That Doesn't Miss a Thing

The EZVIZ CB8 Lite is designed to be as effortless to use as it is powerful. For households new to smart tech, the first thing to know is this: the CB8 Lite packs an impressive set of features that are among the best you'll find in this price range. It doesn't cut corners to stay affordable. Despite its entry-level cost, it boasts a pan-and-tilt lens, crystal-clear 2K+ resolution, and advanced detection for both people and vehicles—far superior to typical static cameras.

Its flexible field of view minimises blind spots around driveways, garden gates, and front porches, while enhanced night vision ensures balanced, detailed images even in challenging lighting after dark.

Ideal for homes that prefer not to drill or run cables along exterior walls, the CB8 Lite offers a clean, fuss-free installation. It runs on a 5,200 mAh rechargeable battery, and can be paired with EZVIZ's compact solar panel for extended performance with virtually no maintenance.

Smarter, More Efficient Monitoring

What truly sets the EZVIZ CB8 Lite apart is its smart, automated approach to monitoring. Instead of relying solely on motion-triggered recording—which is the standard for most battery-powered cameras—it features Always-On Video (AOV) technology. While traditional cameras using PIR (passive infrared) sensors only begin recording when triggered within a limited range (typically up to 9 metres), they often miss key moments and can't guarantee round-the-clock protection.

AOV addresses this shortfall. It enables 24/7 recording even on battery power, ensuring no gaps in protection. When no activity is detected, the CB8 Lite captures time-lapse footage to conserve battery life. When it does detect motion—whether from a person or a vehicle—it automatically switches to real-time recording.

Beyond more efficient power usage, AOV also significantly extends the camera's detection range. While PIR-based systems may struggle to detect anything beyond 9 metres, the CB8 Lite can monitor activity up to 25 metres away, capturing far more detail and offering broader coverage without requiring constant manual adjustment.

This smart mode not only helps conserve power but also keeps footage relevant. AI-based tracking helps the camera recognise what's important, meaning you're less likely to receive alerts for rustling leaves or pets walking by. And when something worth noting does happen, the camera is ready.

Security That Fits Every Home

At EZVIZ, security is always our top priority—and with the CB8 Lite, that means more than just safeguarding property. By protecting users' privacy and personal data, and integrating advanced technology responsibly, the CB8 Lite offers security at every level: secure living, secure usage, and secure peace of mind.

What makes this protection even more valuable is how effortlessly it adapts to different living situations. Whether you're installing it in a suburban back garden, along a rural fence line, or outside a rented flat, the CB8 Lite fits in with ease. Its weatherproof, wire-free design allows for flexible placement where traditional systems often fall short—and its low-maintenance setup means families can enjoy reliable, intelligent security without the usual fuss.

Built with a Greener Future in Mind

Sustainability isn't just an add-on—it's part of the CB8 Lite's design DNA. Crafted with long-lasting components and engineered to work seamlessly with the EZVIZ solar panel, it offers a smart alternative to power-hungry or short-lived devices. By minimising e-waste and reducing carbon emissions, the CB8 Lite supports eco-conscious living without compromising performance.

EZVIZ's commitment to green living goes beyond individual products. It rests on two core pillars: sustainable design and meaningful collaboration. The CB8 Lite is a clear reflection of this approach—combining durability with energy efficiency to help households make more sustainable security choices.

At the same time, this green thinking extends to global action. Through the #GreenerWithEZVIZ initiative, every purchase of the CB8 Lite contributes to reforestation projects around the world. It's a tangible way for users to be part of a larger environmental effort—helping to protect not only their homes, but the planet too.

Security That Fits Around You

While no two households are the same, many share the same priorities: safety, simplicity, and long-term value. The EZVIZ CB8 Lite offers a wireless, intelligent and green approach to outdoor monitoring—without locking users into rigid installations or costly upkeep.

It's not about selling fear—it's about offering flexible security that fits into real lives. Whether you're just starting out in a new flat or managing a growing family home, it's a thoughtful addition to the toolkit.

To explore how it works or view availability, the camera can be found via the EZVIZ website or through familiar online marketplaces.