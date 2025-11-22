Google denies a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) that claims Gmail users have been automatically opted in to give Gmail access to their messages and attachments to train AI models last Thursday.

Company spokesperson Jenny Thomson spoke to The Verge to address the claim and said that they did no such thing. According to the post, the only way to opt out of the new policy is to manually turn off smart features such as spell checking.

The post now has 7.6 million views and over a thousand replies.

IMPORTANT message for everyone using Gmail.

You have been automatically OPTED IN to allow Gmail to access all your private messages & attachments to train AI models.

You have to manually turn off Smart Features in the Setting menu in TWO locations.



Retweet so every is aware. pic.twitter.com/54FKcr4jO2 — Dave Jones (@eevblog) November 19, 2025

Misleading Reports

Thomson claimed that the reports are 'misleading' and that they haven't done any changes to anyone's Gmail settings.

'We have not changed anyone's settings, Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years, and we do not use your Gmail content for training our Gemini AI model,' she told The Verge.

Google updated their smart feature personalisation settings in January to give the users the option to turn it off for Workspace, Maps, Wallet, and other products independently of each other.

While the company strongly denies this development, many users have claimed that they have been opted in to smart features that they have previously opted out of, including one The Verge staffer.

Google's Smart Features

In addition to spell checking, Gmail's smart features include tracking orders or adding flights from Gmail to the calendar. When enabled on Workspace it says that 'you agree to let Google Workspace use your Workspace content and activity to personalize your experience across Workspace,' which according to the Google does not mean the use of your email's content to train AI.

Malwarebytes writer Pieter Arntz wrote an article about the viral post by Dave Jones, detailing how to opt out of the smart features for Gmail and Google Workspace.

He wrote that Google's reasoning behind the under-the-radar settings change is to 'power new Gmail features with its Gemini AI' that will help users write emails faster and efficiently manage their inbox. Arntz also questioned the lack of consent behind the initiative and that while it may help enhance the Gmail experience, the risks may not be worth it.

Latest Lawsuit Accuses Google of Using Gemini to Track Gmail Users

The viral post comes a little over a week after a report made known a lawsuit that was filed against Google accusing them of 'unlawfully' tracking private communications of Gmail users using their AI assistant, Gemini.

As per Bloomberg, the case was filed in the Northern District of California in San Jose. It alleges that Google is violating California's Invasion of Privacy Act; a law that prohibits surreptitious wiretapping and recording of confidential communications without the consent of all parties involved.

The proposed class-action lawsuit also cited that users need to 'dig' into Google's privacy settings to deactivate Gemini and unless they do so, Google can use their AI model to 'access and exploit the entire recorded history of its users' private communications, including literally every email and attachment sent and received in their Gmail accounts.'