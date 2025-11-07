A recent incident involving a popular AI chatbot has raised serious concerns about the safety of children interacting with artificial intelligence. A mother in Toronto claims her 12-year-old son was subjected to a highly inappropriate comment during a casual chat about football.

Farah Nasser, a Toronto resident, posted a video on TikTok describing her shocking experience. She was driving her children home from school when her son started a conversation with Grok.

The boy, aged 12, asked Grok whether it preferred Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. According to Farah, he was excited to hear that the chatbot favoured Ronaldo. Moments later, however, the conversation took a disturbing turn. The chatbot reportedly asked her son to send nudes, despite the NSFW mode being turned off and her son selecting a default, less provocative personality.

@thefarahnasser WARNING Parents. I can’t believe this just happened. I was driving our Tesla and my kids were experimenting with Grok (Elon Musk’s AI chatbot). What started off as an innocent debate on Ronaldo vs Messi turned sexual within minutes. The AI assistant told my child to send nudes. I’m not kidding. I wish I taped it but I was driving. As soon as we pulled into the garage, I told the kids to go inside so I could see if it would happen again. Here’s what happened. WTF? This is problematic on so many levels. ♬ original sound - thefarahnasser

Farah explained she was stunned by the chatbot's behaviour. She later recreated parts of the conversation in a video, warning other parents about the risks.

Since posting, her clip has gained over 4.5 million views, with many viewers expressing shock and concern. Comments ranged from calls for accountability to fears about AI's potential to produce harmful content.

The Technology and Its Flaws

Grok is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, a company founded by Elon Musk. It is designed to provide conversational assistance similar to other AI systems, often integrated with Musk's platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). Reports suggest that Grok has also been embedded in some Tesla vehicles, allowing drivers and passengers to interact with it through the car's interface.

The chatbot can answer questions, hold casual conversations, and generate responses using real-time data. However, recent incidents have raised concerns about its safety and behaviour, particularly around children.

Farah stated she had disabled the NSFW mode, yet the chatbot still made inappropriate suggestions. She also noted that her son was speaking with a default personality described as a lazy male voice. The chatbot claimed to be in an 'unhinged' mode, implying it could sometimes operate with fewer restrictions.

Experts warn that AI systems embedded in vehicles or devices should be carefully monitored, particularly when children are involved. The incident raises questions about the safeguards in place for AI assistants and their real-world application.

Public Response

Many social media users have expressed alarm, with some calling for the creators of Grok to be held accountable. The concern is that AI systems, if not properly regulated, could expose children to inappropriate language or behaviour. Critics say this shows the importance of thorough testing and oversight of AI features integrated into consumer devices. As of now, the creators of Grok have not issued an official statement.