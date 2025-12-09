Google Pixel 11 is positioning itself as the phone to rival in 2026, drawing attention as early as now. With the year still unfolding, is it too early to draw conclusions, or has Google already put rivals firmly in its shadow?

No hype or flashy marketing - Google Pixel 11 is already in a favourable position without needing to reinvent the wheel. From its reliable hardware (chipset and cameras) and consistent updates, Google has been gearing up for the throne. And rightfully so.

The Early Crown

Google has secured its position with its forward focus approach- a move that puts Samsung and One Plus behind. AndroidAuthority discusses how Samsung's much-anticipated S26 flagship lineup fell through the cracks as soon as leaks started, quietly quashing high expectations from the masses.

On another note, One Plus went mainstream and compromised its identity when it ended its long-standing partnership with Hasselblad, signalling a downgrade in camera experience.

Google Pixel 11 integrated a better AI interface that focuses more on practical use than on chasing flashy features. This is evident in smart Gmail summaries, smart photo enhancements, and even audio cleanup. It's safe to say Gemini can singlehandedly put the competition behind, but Google has more plans for the future.

Google's Legacy

Learn more about all the features coming to Pixel this month ↓ https://t.co/lTjZD2t3cE — Google (@Google) November 11, 2025

Where rivals seem to be dragging their feet, Google keeps up with user demands. This is evidenced by Samsung and One Plus focusing on incremental tweaks instead of bold improvements- even minor improvements such as charging speeds, software support, or camera updates- ones that Google has tackled without hesitation.

The Pixel 11, which has been crowned the 'best handset of 2026,' has yet to see the light of day. According to early leaks, the Pixel 11 will run on the Tensor G6 chip, with improved AI performance, camera upgrades, and enhanced facial recognition. Android Authority shares that Google might add an under-display infrared (IR) camera. With this upgrade, face unlock could be transformed into a more secure and adaptable feature.

The Impact

In hindsight, Google doesn't have to do much to secure the top spot in 2026. Where it can be inferred from leaks of the rumoured features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup sounding similar to Galaxy S25 with some minor tweaks, and One Plus's confirmed morphing into its parent company Oppo, in the process losing its identity, Pixel 11 can set the tone by simply staying consistent with focusing on updates and improvements, where rivals are content with polishing the knobs.

If Google plays its cards right, building a consistently improving smartphone that delivers rather than relying on complacency, Pixel can hold the top spot for years to come. Pixel 11 shows Google's dedication to continuously improving user experience and building reliable phones that set them apart from even their biggest competition.

As the race to be the best smartphone in 2026 intensifies, with Samsung's release of the S26 lineup, the Pixel 11 proves it's not just using its parent company's name. Instead, it's setting a benchmark for what smartphones should be offering in the real world- reliability and practicality.

From its finely tuned hardware, AI that genuinely makes life easier, and software that keeps up with multitasking needs, the Pixel 11 can become the most coveted smartphone without a doubt.