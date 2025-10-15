For a decade, Google has been on a fascinating journey, transforming from a software and services behemoth into a serious hardware contender with its Pixel phones. The Google Pixel 11 represents not just the next step, but a potential turning point.

With the tenth generation marking a full decade of evolution, the whispers and rumblings surrounding its successor suggest Google is preparing for a major leap. From a completely new in-house processor to another design shake-up, the Pixel 11 could be the device that finally cements Google's place at the top. But will it deliver on its monumental promise?

A New Heart For Google Pixel 11: The Tensor G6 Revolution

At the core of the Pixel 11 is the rumoured Tensor G6, a chip that could finally silence the critics. For years, Google's Tensor processors have lagged behind competitors, with performance sometimes compared to chips several years old. While the Tensor G5 was a notable improvement, the Tensor G6 is rumoured to be Google's first chip built on a more efficient 2nm manufacturing process.

This isn't just about raw speed; a smaller, more efficient chip means the Pixel 11 could finally match the performance of its 2026 rivals from Qualcomm, offering a smoother experience across the board.

More excitingly, Google is reportedly baking in new health-related features, enabling sophisticated analysis of breathing, sleep apnoea, and gait. This, combined with the power to generate video using advanced AI, suggests the Tensor G6 will be the engine for the Pixel 11's smartest features.

A Fresh Face? Decoding Google Pixel 11's Design Language

What the Pixel 11 will look like is anyone's guess. Google's design philosophy has been cyclical; in an interview with Bloomberg, Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh confirmed that Pixels get a design refresh every two to three years.

With the current 'sleek' and 'clean' aesthetic drawing comparisons to the iPhone, we could be on the cusp of another big redesign. Part of this design evolution involves the controversial removal of the physical SIM tray in U.S. models.

While this allows for cleaner lines and internal component shuffling, many users globally rely on physical SIMs for travel and carrier flexibility. It seems highly unlikely Google will reverse this decision for the Pixel 11, meaning the debate between a seamless design and user convenience is set to continue.

Can Google Pixel 11 Improve Its Screen and Sights?

A brilliant display is crucial, and while the Pixel 10 introduced new settings for PWM-sensitive users, it didn't go far enough. Current models offer 240Hz or 480Hz PWM rates, but sensitive users need rates in the thousands to avoid discomfort, something competitors like OnePlus and Honor already offer. Our hope is that the Pixel 11 will make its screen truly accessible for everyone.

On the video front, Google has made great strides, but much of its best work happens after a video is uploaded to the cloud for processing. A major wish for the Pixel 11 is for this advanced processing to happen on-device, delivering top-tier video quality instantly without needing a subscription or a lengthy upload.

Powering The Future: What We Want From Google Pixel 11 Battery

Poor battery life has been a long-standing stigma for the Pixel line. While recent models have improved, the Pixel 11 has a chance to make a definitive leap forward by adopting silicon-carbon battery technology. Borrowed from the world of electric cars, this would allow for batteries that are up to 35% denser, charge faster, and hold their charge better in extreme temperatures.

Fans also hope to see faster charging speeds across the entire Pixel 11 range, not just reserved for the largest Pro model. As Google continues to pack its phones with bespoke AI features, a battery that can confidently power them through a full day is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

The highly-anticipated Google Pixel 11 is expected to be released in 2026, likely during Google's annual summer event, which is typically held in August.

The Google Pixel 11 stands at a crossroads, poised to either continue a steady evolution or truly revolutionize what we expect from a smartphone. With a powerful new chip, potential health-monitoring features, and a much-needed battery upgrade on the horizon, it could be the most exciting Pixel yet. What feature are you most hoping to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!