Green card applicants across the US are bracing for major disruption after immigration authorities slashed the validity of work permits, forcing thousands of migrants to renew documents far more frequently while their permanent residency cases remain pending.

On 4 December 2025, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a change to its Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) system, reducing the maximum validity period from five years to just 18 months.

The shift, which took effect on 5 December, forms part of the Trump administration's wider push to tighten vetting of foreign nationals.

The change is expected to impact tens of thousands of immigrants who depend on work permits to remain legally employed while awaiting decisions on their green card applications.

Immigration advocates warn the move will drive up costs, increase paperwork, and leave many facing uncertainty over employment continuity if processing delays continue.

What the New EAD Rule Means

Under the new policy, all newly issued and renewed EADs will be limited to an 18-month validity period, including permits granted to applicants whose green card status remains under review.

USCIS confirmed that individuals approved before 5 December can keep their original validity period until their documents expire. However, any future renewal must now comply with the new 18-month limit.

The change means many applicants will now need to renew their permits almost three times as often as under previous rules.

According to officials, the shorter validity period allows for more frequent vetting checks on foreign nationals authorised to work in the country, reflecting the Trump administration's broader approach to strengthening immigration oversight throughout ongoing application processes.

Why the Policy Was Introduced

The measure follows increased scrutiny of immigration screening procedures after the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, DC earlier this year, an attack that left one service member dead and another critically injured.

US authorities said the alleged perpetrator was an Afghan national who had been granted asylum earlier in 2025 under the Trump administration.

The incident reignited debate over background checks for asylum seekers and migrants already admitted into the US.

In a statement, USCIS director Joseph Edlow said: 'Reducing the maximum validity period for employment authorisation will ensure that those seeking to work in the United States do not threaten public safety or promote harmful anti-American ideologies.'

He added that recent events highlighted the importance of conducting frequent vetting throughout the immigration process.

President Donald Trump echoed the message on Truth Social, stating that the administration aimed to reduce 'illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorised and illegal Autopen approval process'.

How Green Card Applicants Will Be Hit

The policy creates a heavy administrative and financial burden for green card applicants.

Renewing an EAD costs up to $605 (around £450) per application, although some applicants adjusting status qualify for reduced fees.

Immigration lawyers warn the increased renewal cycle risks compounding existing backlogs and leaving workers in dangerous limbo if new permits are not issued before older ones expire.

Even short gaps in work authorisation can lead to job loss, loss of income and further financial stress for families waiting years for permanent residency decisions.

Employers Facing New Headaches

Businesses employing immigrants will also feel the knock-on effects.

Shorter work permit validity periods mean more frequent I-9 employment verification checks, increasing the workload on HR teams and the risk of paperwork errors that can carry penalties.

Industry groups warn repeated reverification requirements could destabilise workforces in sectors that rely heavily on migrant labour, including technology, healthcare, hospitality and construction.

Guidance for Affected Workers

USCIS urges applicants to file renewal requests as early as possible, allowing submissions up to 180 days before current EADs expire.

Applicants are also advised to prepare documentation in advance, including valid passports, I-485 receipts and existing EAD cards, and ensure all personal information matches official records.

Legal advisers recommend budgeting for more frequent fees and notifying employers of upcoming document expiries to avoid unwanted job interruptions.

What Comes Next

Immigrant advocates and legal groups say they are monitoring processing times closely, warning that an already stretched system could face further strain under the accelerated renewal cycle.

Affected workers are advised to seek professional legal guidance or consult the USCIS website for the latest updates as the agency adjusts its operations in line with the new security-focused policy.