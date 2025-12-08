New York City's incoming mayor has ignited a political firestorm after releasing a video instructing immigrants on how to legally resist federal immigration enforcement, setting the stage for a potential showdown with the White House just weeks before he takes office.

Zohran Mamdani posted the contentious video to social media on Sunday following a high-tension ICE operation in Manhattan's Chinatown district that saw nearly 200 protesters successfully block federal agents from conducting a large-scale raid.

'Last weekend, ICE attempted to raid Canal Street and detain our immigrant neighbours,' Mamdani said. 'As mayor, I'll protect the rights of every single New Yorker. And that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home.'

Standing before a flip chart labelled 'Know your rights', the 34-year-old democratic socialist outlined specific legal protections available to immigrants during encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

New York is — and always will be — a city for all immigrants. pic.twitter.com/nuntRzgEwq — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 7, 2025

The Advice That Sparked Outrage

Mamdani explained that ICE cannot enter private spaces such as homes, schools, or workplaces without a judicial warrant signed by a judge. He demonstrated the difference between valid judicial warrants and non-binding paperwork that federal agents might present.

'You have the right to say, "I do not consent to entry," and the right to keep your door closed,' he advised.

He warned that ICE agents are legally permitted to deceive people. 'ICE is legally allowed to lie to you. But you have the right to remain silent,' the mayor-elect said. 'If you are being detained, you may always ask, "Am I free to go?" repeatedly until they answer you.'

Mamdani also informed viewers they can legally film ICE agents provided they do not interfere with arrests.

Trump's Escalating Deportation Campaign

The video comes amid the Trump administration's intensified deportation efforts across the country. According to recent data, ICE has been arresting approximately 1,100 people daily in recent weeks, with over 65,000 individuals currently in federal detention.

The enforcement operations have extended far beyond traditional targets. IBTimes UK previously reported that ICE raids have devastated farms, hotels, and restaurants nationwide, with industries facing immediate labour shortages following aggressive workplace enforcement actions.

In June, violent protests erupted in Los Angeles after ICE raids, resulting in the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines. The unrest caused an estimated £80 million ($107 million) in property damage.

Conservative Backlash Erupts

The video sparked immediate outrage from conservatives who characterise the advice as aiding criminal activity. 'Then you ignore laws that you do not like? We should not bother to have borders or immigration laws,' political commentator Carmine Sabia wrote.

'Aiding, abetting and advising criminals,' wrote Liz Rios on social media, whilst another user described Mamdani as 'the best gift Democrats have ever handed to [the] GOP'.

According to 2022 data from the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, at least 412,000 of the city's 3 million immigrants are living in the country illegally.

From White House Charm to Federal Confrontation

The inflammatory video arrives just weeks after Mamdani enjoyed a surprisingly cordial meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on 21 November. Trump praised the mayor-elect and even defended him against Republican attacks labelling him a 'jihadist'.

'We agree on a lot more than I would have thought,' Trump said. 'I want him to do a great job, and we'll help him do a great job.'

However, the brief bromance appears to be unravelling. Trump has previously threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City if Mamdani won the election and suggested sending in the National Guard.

The video directly responds to an attempted ICE operation on 29 November in which federal agents assembled at a Lower Manhattan garage near Canal Street. Protesters successfully blocked the garage exits with human barricades and rubbish bags, forcing a confrontation with the NYPD that resulted in multiple arrests and pepper spray deployment.

The incident marked the second major immigration enforcement operation in the area within six weeks. In October, more than 50 federal agents using military-style vehicles arrested nine West African immigrants on Canal Street, sparking massive protests.

Immigration advocates in immigrant-heavy neighbourhoods have responded to increased ICE activity by organising community alert systems. Residents in Los Angeles have even used Amazon Ring doorbells to warn neighbours about ICE presence in their communities.

The Uganda-born Mamdani, who will become New York's first Muslim mayor and first immigrant mayor in 50 years, campaigned specifically on protecting the city's immigrant communities from federal raids. His administration is expected to vigorously defend New York's sanctuary city policies whilst the Trump administration pursues aggressive deportation operations.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to requests for comment on Mamdani's video.