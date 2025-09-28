Climate activist Greta Thunberg has ignited fresh controversy in Israel after boarding a Gaza-bound flotilla on 25 September that was violently intercepted in the Mediterranean.

The aid convoy, organised to deliver supplies to the besieged enclave, came under assault near Crete when multiple drones dropped irritant chemicals and stun grenades on the vessels.

Thunberg and fellow activists reported suffering psychological trauma during the strike, claiming their ship's radio signals were hijacked to blast ABBA tracks in what they described as psychological warfare.

The dramatic scenes forced Italian and Spanish naval ships to intervene, escorting the flotilla under heavy international scrutiny.

The incident has triggered a global firestorm, fuelling outrage among activists while deepening tensions with Israel, which has long accused Gaza flotillas of being political stunts rather than humanitarian missions.

Greta Thunberg's Role on the Flotilla

Thunberg joined the flotilla as a prominent activist highlighting climate and humanitarian issues. She condemned the attacks as attempts to intimidate humanitarian missions and called on countries recognising a Palestinian state to pressure Israel to end its military campaign in Gaza, citing reports by human rights organisations and a UN commission, although Israel disputes this.

As reported by BBC News, she aimed to challenge the blockade and raise global awareness of Gaza's humanitarian crisis, stressing that the moment the world stops trying is when humanity loses.

Greta Thunberg from the flotilla: "I'm not scared of Israel. I'm scared of a world that has seemingly lost all sense of humanity."

pic.twitter.com/ceb0c376aW — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) September 26, 2025

Her participation reinforces her reputation for combining climate activism with social justice, following previous high-profile protests, including a 2024 London demonstration that upheld the rights of climate activists to protest peacefully.

Reactions from Critics in Israel

The flotilla voyage provoked reactions from Israeli critics and commentators. Media outlets in Israel reported that Thunberg's participation was controversial, with some accusing the activist of politicising humanitarian aid.

Analysts highlighted that her presence brought heightened international scrutiny to Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Civil society voices in Israel also debated the impact of the flotilla, with some describing it as a symbolic gesture of global solidarity for Gaza, while others questioned the effectiveness and timing of the mission. The flotilla highlighted the tension between international humanitarian initiatives and political sensitivities in the region.

International Attention and Media Coverage

The incident received widespread coverage internationally, with global media reporting on both the flotilla attacks and Thunberg's involvement.

Social media platforms amplified the story, generating discussions on humanitarian aid, international law, and climate activism.

The deployment of Italian and Spanish naval vessels to escort the flotilla underscored the international community's concern for the safety of humanitarian workers in the Mediterranean.

Observers noted that the flotilla mission drew attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly regarding access to medical supplies, food, and other essential aid.

Thunberg's high-profile presence ensured that the voyage reached a broader audience, emphasising the interconnectedness of human rights and activist campaigns.

Background on Thunberg's Activism

Greta Thunberg first rose to international prominence through climate strikes and school protests in Sweden. Her activism has included participation in global climate summits, international campaigns for environmental policy changes, and advocacy for social justice causes.

Her legal victory in the UK over a public order arrest in 2024 reinforced her role as a leading figure in peaceful protest movements.

Thunberg's participation in the Gaza flotilla represents a continuation of her global activism, merging humanitarian concerns with her established environmental platform.

By joining the mission, she brought renewed attention to both the crisis in Gaza and the wider role of activist-led interventions in international affairs.