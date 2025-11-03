A 75-year-old man and his wife have been banned from Aldi's Washington Parade store in Bootle after a dispute at the checkout. The supermarket said the ban followed an incident in which a member of staff was verbally abused.

Anthony Taylor and his wife Regina, 65, said the disagreement began when they were asked to unload their entire trolley for scanning. Mr Taylor, who has arthritis, said he struggled to lift the items and declined to do so. The couple, who had shopped at the branch for years, said they were shocked to be told they could no longer return.

The case has drawn attention to Aldi's checkout policy, which requires every item to be scanned individually, and raised questions about how such rules are applied to customers with health or mobility issues. The Bootle branch, one of the busiest in the area, serves hundreds of local shoppers each day.

What Happened

Mr Taylor said he and his wife normally told cashiers how many of each product were in their trolley rather than unloading everything onto the conveyor belt. During their most recent visit, the cashier reportedly asked that all items be emptied for scanning. When Mr Taylor refused, citing his arthritis, the exchange became tense.

He told the Liverpool Echo that he remarked the staff member 'needed to go to Specsavers' after she said she could not see into the trolley. The store manager then intervened and asked the couple to leave. Aldi later confirmed the pair had been banned, saying it did not tolerate abusive behaviour towards employees.

An Aldi spokesperson said, 'All products must be scanned through the till at the point of sale. We are always happy to assist customers who may need a little extra help.' The company added that staff were unaware of Mr Taylor's condition at the time of the incident.

The Checkout Policy

Aldi's checkout rule is designed to ensure accuracy, prevent theft and maintain stock control. The supermarket's policy states that every product must be scanned individually, even when customers are purchasing multiple quantities of the same item.

The company says assistance is available for shoppers who have difficulty unloading their trolleys, but staff rely on customers to communicate such needs. Aldi also reserves the right to refuse service or ban individuals who do not comply with staff instructions or behave aggressively.

Decision Divides Opinion

The Bootle case has prompted debate about whether Aldi handled the situation appropriately. Some customers believe the store should have offered help to Mr Taylor rather than enforcing the rule without considering his health condition. Others argue that Aldi was right to stand by its staff and maintain consistent checkout procedures.

Disability advocates say the case highlights how supermarkets need clearer processes for accommodating customers with mobility limitations. Retail experts note that while Aldi's approach ensures consistency and efficiency, strict enforcement can appear inflexible when individual circumstances are not taken into account.

Ban them for life as you have to obey the rules and be polite .https://t.co/jwDpYGdRns — Matt Dylon (@Matt94184099) November 3, 2025

That's not quite true. He also wouldn't empty his trolley at the checkout when asked, being rude and argumentative. If anyone can't be polite when out shopping then they should be banned, glad Aldi booted his ass out. — AndyC (@ACforReformUK) November 2, 2025

Elderly couple banned from Aldi over what man joked at checkouthttps://t.co/NIswIH75qu — •Mairead• 🇬🇧✝️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🐸 (@RayMairead) November 2, 2025

Wider Lessons

The dispute at Aldi's Bootle store illustrates the tension between retail policy and customer experience. For some, the incident is a reminder of the importance of communication between staff and shoppers, particularly where health or accessibility is concerned.

Aldi has said it will continue to enforce its checkout rules while encouraging staff to assist customers who request help. For regular shoppers like the Taylors, many hope clearer communication and greater flexibility in store will help prevent similar disputes in future.