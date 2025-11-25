Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has apologised after encouraging primary school pupils to join in the viral '6-7' hand gesture during a visit to Welland Academy in Peterborough. Starmer was at the school with education secretary Bridget Phillipson on Monday (24 November) to discuss the importance of free school meals, one of the Labour government's key education priorities.

While reading with pupils, one child pointed out they were on page 67. Starmer instinctively made the hand gesture linked to the internet trend, prompting several children to join in. The classroom burst into laughter before a teacher jokingly told the prime minister off, saying, 'You know children get into trouble for saying that in school'. The viral exchange quickly made its way across social media, drawing mixed reactions from parents and educators.

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer does the 6-7 trend with primary school children pic.twitter.com/0PekWAQ5Uz — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 24, 2025

Speaking after the visit, Starmer offered a brief apology, acknowledging that the gesture 'probably wasn't classroom-appropriate' despite the moment being light-hearted. Downing Street said the prime minister was simply 'joining in with pupils' and meant no disruption. The incident has added an unexpected twist to his Peterborough trip, overshadowing the government's message on expanding access to free school meals.