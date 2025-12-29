An Indian man has been awarded £66,800 (approximately $90,160) in compensation after a UK employment tribunal found he suffered racial discrimination at a KFC franchise in south-east London. Madhesh Ravichandran, from Tamil Nadu, was referred to as a 'slave' by his manager and compelled to work excessive hours, the ruling stated.

The case, which has drawn attention to workplace biases, concluded with the firm ordered to implement anti-discrimination training.

The Incident Unfolds

Ravichandran began his role at the West Wickham KFC branch, operated by Nexus Foods Limited, in January 2023. Just two months later, he requested annual leave, which was denied. Overhearing his manager, Kajan Theiventhiram, speaking to a colleague, he learned of a preference for Sri Lankan Tamil staff over others.

Theiventhiram reportedly said he would prioritise those from his own community and dismissed Ravichandran as 'this slave.' Such remarks left the employee feeling 'upset and humiliated,' as the tribunal later noted. This incident set the stage for ongoing issues, including forced overtime without fair compensation. Ravichandran raised concerns internally, but no substantial investigation followed.

Eventually, the lack of resolution led to his resignation. The tribunal examined evidence showing a pattern of favouritism based on ethnicity, which disadvantaged Ravichandran due to his Indian background. Judge Paul Abbott highlighted how the manager's racially prejudiced attitude influenced decisions on shifts and leave.

Tribunal's Detailed Ruling

In the hearing, the employment tribunal delved into multiple claims brought by Ravichandran. It upheld allegations of direct race discrimination, harassment related to race, victimisation, and wrongful dismissal. The judge found that the refusal of annual leave was significantly influenced by Ravichandran's race, differing from treatment afforded to Sri Lankan colleagues.

Furthermore, the excessive hours imposed stemmed from the same bias. A key quote from the judgment described Ravichandran as 'upset and humiliated' by the harassment. The tribunal dismissed counter-arguments from the company, noting inconsistencies in their defence. Compensation was calculated based on lost earnings, emotional distress, and punitive elements, totalling £66,800 (around $90,160).

Additionally, the panel recommended that Nexus Foods provide comprehensive training on discrimination to all staff, aiming to prevent future occurrences. This ruling, issued in recent weeks, aligns with broader UK efforts to combat workplace inequality. As shared on X by ABP Live, the 'slave' remark and denied leave led to this significant win for the Indian worker.

‘Slave’ Remark, Leave Denied: Indian Worker Wins £67,000 After UK Court Finds Racial Bias At London KFC#London #UK #Racialdiscriminationhttps://t.co/AnCp3qD21u — ABP LIVE (@abplive) December 28, 2025

Broader Workplace Implications

The case sheds light on vulnerabilities faced by migrant workers in the UK's service sector. Fast-food chains like KFC often employ diverse staff, yet incidents of racial bias persist, sometimes subtly through scheduling or promotions. Advocacy groups have welcomed the verdict, suggesting it could embolden others to challenge similar treatment.

Employment law experts note that tribunals are increasingly scrutinising ethnic favouritism, which undermines fair practices. While Nexus Foods has yet to respond publicly, the mandatory training underscores a push for cultural change in franchises.

As of 29 December 2025, the compensation stands paid, marking a personal victory for Ravichandran amid ongoing discussions about racial equity in British workplaces. Such outcomes, though hard-won, contribute to gradual improvements in employee protection.

The judgment, published just days ago, has prompted renewed calls from equality campaigners for stricter oversight of franchise operators. Meanwhile, official figures show race discrimination claims at tribunals remain a notable portion of cases, reflecting persistent challenges in achieving fair treatment across industries.