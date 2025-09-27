The golfing world has been left in shock after the sudden death of Makena White, the 28-year-old girlfriend of PGA Tour star Jake Knapp. Her passing was confirmed earlier this week in a heartbreaking Instagram post that has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow players.

The Canadian-born marketing professional's cause of death has not yet been revealed, leaving friends, family and supporters desperately searching for answers.

Heartbreaking Announcement

News of White's death first emerged when a close friend shared the devastating update on Instagram. The emotional tribute described her as 'one of a kind' and spoke of the deep loss felt by her loved ones, including her family, friends and cherished pet dogs, Yahoo Sports reported.

The absence of information surrounding her cause of death has prompted widespread speculation online. On social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), users have expressed shock and sadness, with searches for 'Makena White cause of death' and 'Jake Knapp girlfriend' surging in recent days.

Despite growing curiosity, there has been no official statement from White's family or from Knapp providing further details. The tone from friends and fans has remained respectful, with many urging compassion and privacy as those closest to her grieve.

Who Was Makena White?

Makena White was a 28-year-old Canadian who graduated from McMaster University in Ontario, earning degrees in communications and software engineering. She built a career in the medical technology sector, working in sales and surgical support roles. Known among colleagues and friends for her intelligence, kindness, and professionalism, White also supported several charitable causes.

Her family's past inspired some of her philanthropic interests. Her late mother, Crystal, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was treated at the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic in Ottawa. Following her death in 2022, Makena and her loved ones supported donations to the same clinic. In her memory, those wishing to pay tribute have been encouraged to contribute to both the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic and the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.

White's final Instagram post, shared in August 2025, was a touching tribute to her boyfriend Jake Knapp, celebrating his career achievements and expressing love and pride for his success on the PGA Tour.

A Supportive Partner to Rising PGA Star Jake Knapp

Makena White and Jake Knapp are believed to have begun dating around August 2023. Their relationship became more public in early 2024 after Knapp's first PGA Tour victory, where White was seen celebrating with him at the Mexico Open. She was often spotted at tournaments supporting the golfer from the sidelines, sharing moments of pride and encouragement.

While Knapp has not released a public statement following her death, tributes from across the golf community have highlighted the couple's closeness and White's uplifting presence. Broadcasters, reporters, and fans have described her as a warm and joyful figure who brought positivity both on and off the course.

Public Tributes and Continuing Mystery

Across social media, tributes have poured in from friends, fans, and sports figures. Many have described White as 'a beautiful soul' and 'a light to everyone who knew her'. Hashtags such as #MakenaWhite and #JakeKnapp have trended as people honour her memory.

Despite the widespread attention, the cause of death remains undisclosed. No foul play has been suggested, but the lack of information has kept the public's interest high as many continue to ask what really happened to Makena White.

Authorities and family representatives have not yet released further details.