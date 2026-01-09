The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial are about to come back to life. After a winter hiatus that left several storylines unresolved, Grey's Anatomy is set to return with its Season 22 midseason premiere, picking up after one of the most destructive moments in the show's history. With the release date now confirmed, viewers are searching for when the next episode airs, who is in the cast, and where to watch as Meredith Grey's on-screen presence becomes more limited.

Grey's Anatomy Season 22 returns on 8 January 2026, with Episode 7 titled 'Skyfall.' The long-running medical drama premiered its current season on 9 October 2025, and last aired a new episode on 13 November before going on break.

Season 22 will run for a total of 18 episodes. With six already broadcast, there are 11 episodes still to come, making the January return a key moment in the season's overall arc.

What Happens in Episode 7 'Skyfall?'

ABC has released a short promo teasing a tense and emotional return. The footage shows Jo Wilson under anaesthesia in an operating theatre as alarms sound and staff rush to respond. A baby's cries can be heard in the background, adding urgency to the unfolding medical emergency.

The preview also cuts to Link praying alone in a candle-lit church, while Miranda Bailey appears visibly shaken beside Richard Webber. The scenes suggest the fallout from the season's earlier hospital explosion is far from over, with patient safety and staff wellbeing again under threat.

Meredith Grey's Reduced Screen Time Explained

Season 22 marks a continuation of Meredith Grey's scaled-back role. Ellen Pompeo remains closely involved in the series as an executive producer and narrator, but she is only contracted to appear on screen in seven episodes this season, as reported by People.

Pompeo confirmed in an April 2025 interview that while Meredith remains part of the show's DNA, the series is now firmly structured as an ensemble drama. Her limited appearances allow storylines to focus more heavily on the wider cast at Grey Sloan Memorial, rather than signalling a full departure.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Cast: Who Is Returning?

Alongside Pompeo's selective appearances, Season 22 continues to centre on the hospital's established doctors. Camilla Luddington returns as Jo Wilson, while Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. remain key figures as Bailey and Webber. Chris Carmack also features prominently as Link, particularly in the emotionally charged episodes following the explosion.

The shift reflects the show's long-term evolution, balancing familiar faces with ongoing character development across the ensemble.

Is 'Grey's Anatomy'Ending After Season 22?

Despite ongoing speculation, Grey's Anatomy has not been cancelled. ABC has not yet announced whether the series will be renewed for a Season 23, but there has been no confirmation that Season 22 will be its last.

The uncertainty has only heightened interest in the current run, especially as the show recently reached a historic milestone with its 450th episode, reinforcing its status as the longest-running medical drama in television history.

Where to Watch 'Grey's Anatomy'Season 22

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday nights on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu. All previous seasons are also available on the platform, allowing viewers to catch up ahead of the midseason return.

As 'Skyfall' approaches, anticipation is building for how Grey Sloan Memorial will recover from its latest crisis, and how the series continues to adapt with Meredith Grey stepping back from the spotlight while the drama remains firmly centre stage.