'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane recently made headlines after he was spotted in a wheelchair by some of his fans.

The actor is seen wheeling himself around while spending time with one of his children. Clips show how much weight Dane has lost and how his mobility has been affected by ALS. But despite this, his spirit remains strong.

Eric Dane Battling ALS Since April

Earlier this year, Dane confirmed his diagnosis during an interview with E! News. At the time, he said that he didn't have any plans to quit acting while battling the illness.

'I'm going to ride this till the wheels fall off. It keeps me sharp. It keeps me moving forward, which is super important right now,' he said.

Dane also sat down for an interview with Diane Sawyer, where he said that he doesn't think this is the end of his story.

'In my heart, I just don't feel like this is the end of me. I'm fighting as much as I can,' he said.

The 'Euphoria' actor previously revealed that it all started after he started noticing weakness in his right hand. At first, Dane did not think much of it. However, he became concerned when things started to feel worse.

Dane immediately consulted with experts on what the problem could be. After nine long months of back and forth, his neurologists eventually told him that he's suffering from ALS.

'I will never forget those three letter. It's on me the second I wake up. It's not a dream,' he said.

Luckily for the star, Dane has the full support of his family and friends, especially his wife, Rebecca Gayheart. The couple was in the process of filing for divorce, but Gayheart decided not to move forward with him. At present, they still remain as a family unit together with their children.

Eric Dane Did Not Quit 'Grey's Anatomy'

Dane has been in the industry for many years. But perhaps one of the roles that gained him the most fans was when he played Dr. Mark Sloan in 'Grey's Anatomy.' The hunky actor earned the nickname McSteamy on the show.

However, Dane's stint in 'Grey's Anatomy' did not last very long. His character was killed off in Season 9.

During an interview with Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert, Dane revealed that he did not actually quit 'Grey's Anatomy.' Rather, he was let go of.

Dane admitted that he was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction while starring in the TV series. And even though this wasn't the main reason why he was axed from the series, Dane believes that this contributed to the decision.

'I was starting to become — as most of these actors who have spent significant time on the show — you start to become very expensive for the network.And the network knows that the show is going to do what it's going to do irrespective of who they keep on it—as long as they have their Grey they were fine,' he said (via People).

Dane added that in the end, he was no longer the same person that they hired on the show.