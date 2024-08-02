In an exclusive interview, Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, shared insights into Guyana's unique tourism products, the country's growth projections for 2024, and its commitment to sustainable tourism. Here's a detailed overview of what travellers can expect from this captivating South American destination.

"Guyana is a destination rich in authentic experiences that cater to adventurous travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path encounters," Baksh began. Guyana's tourism offerings are built around five key pillars: Active Adventure, Birding, Conservation and SAVE, Culture and Heritage, and Nature and Wildlife. These pillars promise immersive experiences for every traveller.

Baksh highlighted the country's natural wonders, "The standout experience is Kaieteur, one of Guyana's most prized natural attractions. It is one of the world's most impressive single-drop waterfalls." The pristine beauty of Kaieteur Falls, surrounded by lush rainforest teeming with rare flora and fauna, is a major draw for nature enthusiasts.

Guyana offers a 4x4 off-road safari, river cruises, savannah tours, kayaking, and trekking to hidden waterfalls for those seeking thrills. These activities provide travellers with a glimpse into the remote pockets of Guyana, including stops at Indigenous villages and eco-lodges.

"With over 820 species of birds, including the iconic Harpy Eagle, birdwatching is a must when visiting Guyana," Baksh emphasised. Expert-led birding expeditions allow travellers to spot rare and endemic species in their natural habitats.

Cultural tourism is also a significant draw. Visitors can immerse themselves in Indigenous communities and learn about traditional crafts, music, and cuisine through homestays and community-led tours. Guyana's multiethnic society, including Indigenous Peoples, East Indians, Africans, Chinese, Portuguese, and Europeans, adds to the country's rich cultural tapestry.

"Our commitment to sustainable tourism practices and our focus on authentic, immersive experiences sets Guyana apart from other regional destinations," Baksh stated. Guyana's tourism model prioritises responsible travel, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared equitably and that natural and cultural heritage is preserved for future generations. Due to this commitment, Guyana was awarded the Destination of the Year: Ecological Tourism Award by the PATWA International Travel Awards 2024 at ITB, Berlin.

With increased awareness, improved accessibility, and new airline routes, Baksh expects a minimum of 9% increase in visitor arrivals by the end of 2024, reaching an anticipated 347,890 visitors. The Guyana Tourism Authority has developed a strategic plan to capitalise on these projections. "We aim to expand our marketing efforts to target niche markets such as ecotourism enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and cultural travellers," Baksh explained. Strengthening partnerships with tour operators, influencers, and media representatives is also a key focus.

The government of Guyana is investing in infrastructure to support sustainable tourism development, including improving visitor facilities, roadways, accommodation, and airline connectivity. By the end of 2024, new internationally branded hotels will add over 1000 rooms. Additionally, the Guyana Tourism Authority is committed to training 2500 individuals in hospitality and tourism, ensuring service quality aligns with international standards.

"The United Kingdom has been a crucial source market for Guyana's tourism sector," Baksh noted. In 2023, Guyana recorded 20,803 visitors from the UK, a 7% increase from the previous year. British Airways' direct flights to Georgetown will further boost UK tourist numbers. To attract UK visitors, the Guyana Tourism Authority is focusing on targeted marketing campaigns highlighting Guyana's unique selling points. Collaborating with travel influencers, bloggers, and media outlets will help generate buzz and inspire UK travellers.

"Sustainability is a way of life in Guyana," Baksh remarked. The Guyana Tourism Authority promotes responsible travel behaviour, emphasising respecting natural habitats, minimising waste, and supporting local communities. Through SAVE (Scientific, Academic, Volunteer, and Educational) Travel, initiatives like those from the South Rupununi Conservation Society and the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development are supported. Eco-lodges such as Karanambu Lodge and Atta Rainforest Lodge have been awarded the Good Travel Seal+ Certification for their commitment to sustainable tourism.

Guyana's dedication to sustainable tourism development and its unique, immersive experiences make it a standout destination for 2024 and beyond.

