Hailey Bieber has flatly denied sharing any TikTok asserting her husband, singer Justin Bieber, is 'abusive' and 'mediocre', even as screenshots and video clips circulating online appear to show the now-deleted post on her account.

In the latest social media frenzy surrounding the high-profile couple, users on X and other forums circulated a screenshot of Hailey's TikTok repost list, suggesting she had shared a video making negative claims about Justin's behaviour. The clip, originally created by a third party on TikTok, described a long-term relationship as maintained through the woman's tolerance of what it called 'mediocrity' and 'abuse', citing Hailey and Justin Bieber as an example.

Context and Online Reaction to the Controversy

The controversy erupted as netizens continued to scrutinise the couple's public and private lives. Hailey Bieber, a model and founder of the beauty brand Rhode, and Justin Bieber, the Grammy-winning singer, married in 2018 and have frequently faced intense public scrutiny and speculation over their relationship.

The TikTok video reportedly shared in Hailey's reposts featured commentary suggesting that some celebrated long-term relationships persist because one partner tolerates harmful or unhealthy behaviour. Many users interpreted this claim, in the context of Hailey and Justin's relationship, as a direct critique.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Hailey Bieber reposted a TikTok that claims her husband Justin Bieber as mediocre, abusive, addicted and claims that Hailey is someone who tolerates this behavior and will always stay with him. Hailey undid the repost later. pic.twitter.com/SczS2WCgkg — . (@espressoriana) January 10, 2026

While the authenticity of the alleged repost has not been independently verified by any social media platforms or the parties' official representatives, the screenshots shared by users were widely circulated before their removal. Social media threads documenting the debate have accumulated thousands of comments and shares, which reflected the viral nature of the incident.

Hailey's Response and the Broader Media Narrative

Hailey's Instagram story denial stopped short of addressing the specifics of what was depicted in the viral screenshots, instead emphasising that she did not repost any video about her relationship with Justin. Her statement reflected frustration with ongoing speculation and rumour-mongering about her private life.

Since Hailey Bieber thinks she can make people believe that never happened,



All the screenshots and screen recordings captured Hailey Bieber reposting a post calls Justin Bieber mediocre, abusive, addicted and that Hailey is someone who tolerates this behavior.



🧵A thread pic.twitter.com/FoTOqk8u5Y — . (@espressoriana) January 10, 2026

This episode is the latest in a string of social media-driven controversies involving the couple. In past incidents, Hailey responded to fans over apparent unfollowing behaviour on Instagram, explaining technical glitches and dispelling rumours about relationship strife.

That particular comment – 'It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps' – was made in response to a viral TikTok suggesting she had unfollowed her husband after a temporary account deactivation on his part.

[LATEST NEWS] users report that Hailey Baldwin has unfollowed Justin Bieber due to recent stories he posted on instagram. pic.twitter.com/BkbOwYlVl0 — Hailey Bieber Daily (@HBieberDaily) March 31, 2025

Justin Bieber's own digital history includes moments that stoked public concern about his personal conduct and emotional state. In previous years, he addressed online harassment directed at Hailey and shared candid reflections on his own emotional challenges in social media posts. While never framed in the same terms as the recent claims, those admissions have fed a broader narrative about the pressures facing the couple.

Public Debate and the Limits of Social Evidence

Commentators and social media analysts have observed that viral posts and screenshots often circulate widely even when their provenance is uncertain. In this case, the rapid deletion of the alleged repost complicates efforts to verify its authenticity. The debate highlights the challenges faced by public figures in controlling narrative and context on platforms built for rapid sharing and commentary.

Some users argued that the evidence presented, including screen recordings and photos of Hailey's repost list, amounts to verification that the post was briefly live, while others cautioned that mis-clicks, third-party account errors or interface bugs could explain the episode without implying intent.

Hailey Bieber's denial, juxtaposed with widespread online evidence claims, has reignited scrutiny of her marriage and demonstrated how digital traces can fuel broader debates about celebrity relationships and the interpretation of social media actions.