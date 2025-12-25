Justin Bieber laid bare his struggles with the music industry on Christmas Eve, sharing emotional notes revealing he endured pain in a system that 'didn't always protect' his soul.

The 31-year-old posted a series of deeply personal messages on Instagram titled 'A Message' on Wednesday, reflecting on his journey from teenage YouTube sensation to global superstar whilst calling for a safer, more honest entertainment industry.

'Christmas time is that time to reflect and ask yourself what you really want. What truly fulfils?' Bieber wrote.' 'Christmas is a reminder of Jesus and the free gift of forgiveness only he can offer.'

'There Were Moments I Felt Used, Rushed, Shaped'

Bieber didn't hold back in describing the darker realities of child stardom.

'I grew up in a system that rewarded my gift but didn't always protect my soul. There were moments I felt used, rushed, shaped into something I didn't fully choose.'

The singer, discovered on YouTube in 2008 at age 14, went on to explain how early fame left lasting scars. 'This kind of pressure leaves wounds you don't see on stage,' he wrote.

Speaking about his faith journey, Bieber added: 'I've carried anger. I've asked God why. But Jesus keeps meeting me in the middle of the pain – not excusing what hurt me, but teaching me how not to become bitter.'

His breakthrough came with the 2009 EP 'My World', followed by his massive 2010 hit 'Baby', launching him to international stardom as a teenager.

'I'm Speaking as Someone Restored'

Despite laying out harsh truths about the industry, Bieber clarified he's not seeking vengeance.

'I've been through pain that shaped me before I had the words to name it. I was in a system that took more than it protected,' he wrote. But he's now 'healed' and learning forgiveness.

'I don't want to burn the music industry down. I want to see it made new – safer, more honest, more human,' the Grammy winner declared.

He emphasised that his pain no longer controls him. 'I didn't come out of this untouched. But my pain doesn't define me anymore. I'm not speaking as a victim still bleeding – I'm speaking as someone restored.'

Bieber also touched on the difficulty of releasing resentment. 'Letting go of resentment is hard,' he admitted. 'But when Jesus reveals himself as willing and able, it's hard to deny him.'

First Christmas With Baby Jack

The posts came alongside heartwarming glimpses of Bieber's family Christmas.

He shared photos of three matching cream-coloured stockings above the fireplace – for himself, wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and their 16-month-old son Jack Blues.

Bieber also posted a rare snap of Jack walking onto a private plane wearing an adorable red Santa hat and matching jumper.

He followed up the emotional post with two selfies showing him smiling beside his cosy fireplace, adding a hugging emoji.

Earlier this month, the 'Love Yourself' singer visited the bowling alley where he filmed his iconic 'Baby' music video 15 years ago, bringing along collaborators Eddie Benjamin, Oranj Goodman, Gabriel Jacoby, and actor Kyle Massey.

The Christmas Eve reflections mark Bieber's most candid public discussion about his early career struggles since he cancelled his Justice World Tour in 2023 following a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis that caused temporary facial paralysis.