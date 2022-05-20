According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of plastic surgery procedures performed internationally grew 20.6 percent from 2015 to 2019, while hair transplants – a male-dominated procedure – grew in popularity by 13 percent from 2016 to 2019 according to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery.

As such, the rising demand for cosmetic procedures has caused medical tourism, or traveling internationally for cost-efficient treatment, to surge in turn. Anticipated to reach a massive $53.51 billion valuation by 2028 at a strong CAGR of 21.1 percent, travel for treatment and medical tourism opportunities are expected to be continually embraced by the world at large, with U.S. business owners even beginning to integrate travel for treatment options into the healthcare packages offered to their employees.

One clinic leading the charge in elective medical tourism is Hasan Süzer's Suzermed clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, which has established itself as a trusted source of high-quality cosmetic procedures at an affordable price since its inception in 2017. Primely located in Istanbul's acclaimed ACIBADEM Altunizade Hospital, and working in close partnership with the globe's third largest healthcare provider, Süzer has used his entrepreneurial skills and keen eye for consumer demand to build Suzermed into one of the world's most dependable plastic surgery clinics. Stacking the facility with state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technology, Suzermed has curated a staff roster of top plastic surgeons, nurses, and technicians to provide the best service, and ensure the best results, for its domestic and international clientele.

While hair transplants have been a huge success for the clinic, Suzermed has built a comprehensive menu of plastic surgeries and medical procedures that appeal to consumers from across the world. The clinic boasts both the capability and the talent to perform popular procedures like rhinoplasties, breast augmentation and liposuctions with precise skill with top-notch results, alongside its impressive hair transplant sector. As such, word about Suzermed's cost-to-quality ratio has spread around the world, with patients flying in from the United States, Europe and South America to be treated by Suzermed's elite medical staff.

Eager to retain this international consumer base, Süzer has made the conscious decision to transform Suzermed's global patient care into an industry-leading experience. In this same vein, Suzermed offers high-end all-inclusive packages for its global clients, featuring end-to-end transportation, full medical services, and postoperative recovery in the renowned Ritz-Carlton Istanbul, allowing clients to make the most out of their medical tourism experience.

"We'd like to expand in Turkey and potentially in some other countries with other branches in different medical fields," revealed Süzer about his larger plans for Suzermed. "We're also currently expanding into pharmaceuticals and into the field of medical supplies."

With plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures only expected to continue rising in popularity over the next decade, Süzer's nuanced nurturing of Suzermed has positioned the clinic as one of the world's top destinations for elective surgeries, where Suzermed is expected to remain for years to come.