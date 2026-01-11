The sight of a badge that used to symbolise protection now signals a looming physical threat to many Americans. Just days after the nation watched in horror as an ICE officer shot Renee Nicole Good, a new video has ignited fresh waves of public fury, showing an agent seemingly threatening a woman before snatching her phone.

The clip, which has amassed 2.7 million views, captures a federal agent asking the woman filming him, 'Have you not learned from the past couple of days?' before violently taking her device. The encounter has sparked concern that some federal officers are terrorising civilians, believing they are above the law.

ICE Officer: 'Have You Not Learned'

In the viral footage, the officer can be seen closing the gap between them and the woman, telling her, 'Shame on you.'

'Listen, have you not learned from the past couple of days? Have you not learned?' the officer asked the woman filming him. The woman stood her ground and answered, 'Learned what? What's our lesson here?'

'Following federal agent,' the officer said before suddenly snatching the phone violently, abruptly ending the recording.

This confrontation occurred less than a week after an ICE agent shot Renee Nicole Good dead in her vehicle, an event that has already pushed civil tensions to a breaking point. The woman was exercising her legal right to document public officials. By forcibly removing her property, the agent not only silenced a witness but also escalated a peaceful observation into a physical altercation.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the encounter quickly went viral as it reminded the public of Good's killing. The sight alarmed viewers, deepening the feeling that they were no longer safe around ICE officers.

UNARMED WOMAN: “Shame on you.”



ICE GOON: “Have you not learned from the past few days?”



UNARMED WOMAN: “Learned what? What’s our lesson?”



ICE GOON: *VIOLENTLY SNATCHES HER PHONE*



'That Is an Assault and Robbery'

The digital response to the footage was immediate and scathing, with many users labelling the agents involved as 'goons' and 'bullies'. One observer noted that such actions would lead to a total breakdown in societal cooperation, suggesting that 'people won't work' and 'kids won't go to school' in areas where such policing is prevalent due to fears.

'These violent fascist goons and the Trump regime officials enabling them must be prosecuted,' one wrote. Another called the ICE agents' murderers and sadists.'

Several also suggested that the ICE agent be sued for his behaviour.

'That is an assault and robbery. That jacka*s should be arrested,' another commented. Another agreed, saying the officer 'assaulted her for no reason' so she should 'press charges immediately.'

I’m a single issue voter now.



These violent fascist goons and the Trump regime officials enabling them must be prosecuted.



Meanwhile, another X user sounded disappointed that ICE officers failed to realise there was something wrong with their approach. According to @elevate67, 'instead of ICE learning a lesson about not murdering women, women are supposed to have learned the lesson that ICE will murder women if ICE is displeased.

The sentiment reflects a deepening distrust in the current administration's ability to restrain federal power. The recurring theme in these reactions is a demand for immediate legal consequences for officers who overstep their constitutional boundaries.

No 'Absolute Immunity' for Officers

Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Good, got President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance's support. The latter even announced that he would not be facing any charges because he was protected by 'absolute immunity.'

Seasoned lawyers, however, argue that while 'qualified immunity' exists, it is not a blank cheque for violence or the theft of personal property. Federal agents do not have 'absolute immunity.'

If an officer's actions are found to violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights, they can still be held personally liable. In the case of seizing a phone, the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable seizures remains a formidable barrier.

The financial stakes for such misconduct are high. Similar civil rights settlements in the past have seen payouts exceeding £750,000 ($942,000), raising questions about whether the Department of Justice will investigate what some are calling 'cowboy tactics.'