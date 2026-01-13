Stranger Things actor Joe Keery is reportedly in talks to play Harry Osborn in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sources suggest. The rumour stems from industry insider Daniel Richtman, who indicated Marvel Studios has Keery on its radar for a key MCU role, with fans speculating it could be Peter Parker's best friend.

This potential casting, resurfacing from whispers in August 2025, would see the 33-year-old transition from Netflix's supernatural hit to Marvel's web-slinging franchise. As of 13 January 2026, no official word has come from the studio, but the buzz highlights Keery's appeal for a character blending charm and complexity.

The Rumour's Origins and Fan Buzz

The speculation gained momentum after Richtman's update, noting Keery's consideration for an undisclosed part in the MCU.

Joe Keery and Charlie Cox are not in it https://t.co/wDulkzPOTE — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) January 6, 2026

Quickly, online discussions pivoted to Harry Osborn, especially amid plans for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment in Tom Holland's series. This echoes earlier reports from 2025, when unverified claims suggested Keery was eyed for the role, though some insiders dismissed them as premature.

Social media has been alight with reactions. A post from Instagram account FilmSeal amplified the news, drawing comments such as 'He would be perfect' from excited followers.

Not all feedback is positive. One X user stated, 'Joe Keery is NOT right for Harry Osborn,' reflecting nostalgia for past portrayals by James Franco in Sam Raimi's trilogy and Dane DeHaan in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Joe Keery is NOT right for Harry Osborn. Please Feige don’t do this I’ve been waiting a decade for Harry in the MCU as someone who grew up with the James version and just liked Dane

Do not do this I’m begging you pic.twitter.com/XrOY8Tbbxv — Nic Supreme 🏓🏓 (@Turningh8) January 12, 2026

Others draw parallels to Keery's Steve Harrington, praising his knack for portraying layered friendships. This fits Marvel's pattern of tapping Stranger Things talent, following David Harbour as Red Guardian and Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch.

If Joe does indeed get casted in the MCU we will have

- David Harbour (Red Guardian)

- Sadie Sink (Unknown Role)

- Joe Kerry (Rumored)

3 actors from the world of Stranger things😂🔥so I’m calling this now, Caleb McLaughlin gets casted as the live action Miles Morales for the MCU https://t.co/f1ikGFkPW9 pic.twitter.com/xA3VB30A4j — ThatzJay (@NotThatzJay) January 11, 2026

If confirmed, it could hardly be a surprise given the show's alumni success in superhero fare.

Keery's Path from Hawkins to Hollywood

Joe Keery first captured audiences as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, evolving from a smug teen to a heroic figure across five seasons. The series' final run carried a hefty production budget of £357 million ($480 million), underscoring its global draw. Keery pocketed £4.5 million ($6 million) for his work on season five, a testament to his rising value.

His credits extend beyond the Upside Down. Keery featured in the action-comedy Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds and earned acclaim for his turn in Fargo's anthology format. Under the moniker Djo, he has carved a music career, with track End of Beginning charting after a TikTok surge. These ventures showcase his range, from heartfelt drama to upbeat performances.

Advocates for Joe Keery as Harry Osborn cite his affable screen presence, ideal for Osborn's dual nature as ally and potential foe. His age aligns with Holland's Peter Parker, promising natural chemistry. This move could propel Keery into blockbuster territory, building on Stranger Things' legacy while injecting fresh energy into Marvel's narrative.

What It Means for Spider-Man's Next Chapter

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows No Way Home, which raked in £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) globally amid the pandemic. Bringing in Harry Osborn opens doors to iconic arcs, including ties to the Osborn family legacy and Green Goblin threats.

Marvel's approach often mixes established stars with emerging ones, as seen in rumours of Sadie Sink's involvement. Keery's addition would enhance this, potentially setting up long-term storylines post-Secret Wars. His understated wit could add levity to the franchise's high-stakes drama.

The casting, if it pans out, underscores Marvel's knack for spotting talent that resonates with audiences. As of 13 January 2026, the Joe Keery/Harry Osborn talk remains speculative, with no green light from Marvel. Yet it fuels debate on the MCU's direction. Should Keery swing into the role, it would bridge two pop culture giants seamlessly.