Speculation around the Marvel Cinematic Universe has surged after reports of a rumoured script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty suggested plans for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to reprise their Spider-Man roles in a major multiverse reunion. The alleged storyline, which has been circulating widely across social media and entertainment sites, has reignited fan interest in the future of Spider-Man within the MCU following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The claims stem from an unverified draft said to predate Marvel Studios' decision to rework The Kang Dynasty into what is now titled Avengers: Doomsday. While Marvel has not confirmed the authenticity of the script, the details have proven enough to spark debate about how close the studio came to reuniting three generations of Spider-Man on screen.

Rumoured Kang Dynasty Script and the Anchor Beings Concept

According to reports shared by industry scooper on X, the scrapped version of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty would have centred on the Time Variance Authority assembling so called 'Anchor Beings' from across the Multiverse. These characters were reportedly viewed as essential to the survival of their respective realities and powerful enough to confront the Council of Kangs.

Within this framework, Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's versions of Peter Parker were allegedly designated as the Anchor Beings for their own universes. Tom Holland's Spider-Man was said to fulfil the same role for Earth-616, the main MCU timeline. The idea positioned all three Spider-Men as central figures rather than cameo appearances, expanding on the multiverse connections first explored in No Way Home.

The reported script also suggested a more focused Avengers film than previous entries. Rather than featuring an expansive ensemble cast, the narrative was said to revolve around a select group of multiverse heroes drawn into the conflict by the TVA. This approach was reportedly designed to build tension ahead of a much larger crossover event.

Multiverse Stakes, Secret Wars Setup and Fan Reaction

The alleged plot details indicate that the confrontation with the Council of Kangs would not have ended in victory. Instead, the Anchor Beings were reportedly meant to fail, triggering the collapse of the Multiverse and paving the way for the creation of Battleworld. This outcome would have directly set up Avengers: Secret Wars, long rumoured to serve as the culmination of the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

Other characters were also said to be involved in the abandoned storyline. Reports mention Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider among those considered as additional Anchor Beings. These inclusions, while unconfirmed, underline the scale of Marvel's early multiverse ambitions before the studio shifted direction.

Marvel's plans changed significantly following the departure of Jonathan Majors, who had been cast as Kang the Conqueror. After Majors was fired, Marvel Studios moved away from a Kang focused narrative, retooling The Kang Dynasty into Avengers: Doomsday and repositioning Doctor Doom as the saga's primary antagonist. The Russo Brothers have since been announced as returning directors, signalling a creative reset for the franchise.

Reaction to the rumoured script has been divided. Some fans have expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of seeing Maguire and Garfield return in substantial roles, viewing it as a natural evolution of the Spider-Man multiverse storyline. Others have questioned whether the Anchor Beings concept and large number of legacy characters would have overcomplicated the narrative.

Despite the online buzz, it remains important to distinguish speculation from confirmation. Marvel Studios has not announced any casting decisions involving Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. As it stands, the reported script details remain unverified and reflect early creative ideas rather than confirmed plans.

With Avengers: Doomsday scheduled for release in 2026 and Secret Wars expected to follow in 2027, speculation is likely to continue. Until Marvel provides clarity, the prospect of another Spider-Man reunion remains a rumour that continues to fuel conversation across the entertainment landscape.