In a surprising twist in the streaming wars, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it will drop the name 'Max' and return to the more recognisable and prestigious 'HBO Max'. The reversal comes just one year after the initial rebrand aimed to broaden the service's identity beyond high-end television. Analysts say the move is a clear concession to the power and longevity of the HBO brand.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was quick to comment, calling the about-face 'a reminder that brand equity matters more than trend-chasing', as rivalry between streaming giants intensifies.

Why WBD Is Bringing Back 'HBO Max'

The original 2023 rebrand to 'Max' was designed to showcase the broader content portfolio, incorporating shows from Discovery, TLC, and HGTV. However, the shift created confusion and weakened HBO's well-earned association with prestige programming.

During Warner Bros. Discovery's 2025 Upfront event, the company announced that it will reintroduce the HBO Max name in an effort to recapture its premium identity. HBO head Casey Bloys said the return to HBO Max 'better represents' what the platform offers, while CEO David Zaslav reaffirmed HBO's global appeal and reputation for quality.

'With the course we are on and the strong momentum we enjoy, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition,' said Bloys. 'It clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognised as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, is worth paying for.'

Netflix CEO Sarandos Says 'It Makes Sense'

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos welcomed the news, describing Warner Bros. Discovery's decision as a sensible course correction. Speaking after Netflix's 2025 Upfront presentation, Sarandos said:

'They had so many years trying to start with so many different brands that this move makes sense.'

Sarandos stressed the importance of brand continuity, noting that Netflix's advantage lies in its singular identity, unlike WBD's multiple legacy transitions. He also questioned the original decision to remove 'HBO' from the platform name, highlighting the brand's enduring cachet.

Industry Reactions: From Criticism to Memes

The decision to revert back to HBO Max has generated strong reactions across the media landscape. Industry commentators widely viewed the rebrand as an admission that the original name change had been a failure.

The Verge called the initial shift 'an all-time bad rebrand', pointing to the confusion it sowed among consumers and the devaluation of HBO's signature identity.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with sarcastic commentary. HBO Max's official accounts joined in the fun, posting tongue-in-cheek memes, including one from Euphoria captioned: 'B*tch, you better be joking.'

Warner Bros. Discovery's Q1 Results: Mixed Signals

In its latest earnings report, Warner Bros. Discovery posted a net loss of £338.53 million ($449 million) for Q1 2025—an improvement over the £720.05 million ($955 million) loss in the same period last year. However, total revenue dropped 10% year-over-year to £6.77 billion ($8.98 billion), falling short of analyst expectations.

The studio division saw an 18% revenue decline to £1.74 billion ($2.31 billion) due to a lack of major box office hits.

Television networks, including CNN and Discovery Channel, experienced a 7% drop to £3.62 billion ($4.8 billion) amid declining linear TV viewership.

However, the streaming segmentposted strong growth:

5.3 million new subscribers, bringing the total to 122.3 million

8% revenue growth to £2.01 billion ($2.66 billion), driven by hits like The White Lotus Season 3 and overseas market gains.

Betting on Brand Power to Boost Streaming

The return to the HBO Max name marks a strategic pivot in Warner Bros. Discovery's bid to bolster its positioning in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape. Amid financial pressures, the company is doubling down on the brand recognition and quality that once made HBO a standout in the industry.

With legacy brands facing extinction and market leaders consolidating power, WBD hopes that 'HBO Max' will cut through the noise and signal a renewed focus on premium content—a move that, for now, both analysts and rivals agree is worth the reversal.