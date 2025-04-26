Following Pope Francis's recent death, the 2024 papal thriller film Conclave has gained new interest from many people globally. Other papal-related media, such as HBO's 2016 satirical series The Young Pope and the 2009 mystery thriller film Angels & Demons, have also surged in popularity. This surge in papal-related media comes ahead of the much-anticipated real-life conclave, where a select number of cardinals globally are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel to vote for the next successor to the throne of Saint Peter.

Nearly 7 Million Minutes Watched

A report from Variety recently noted that the audience for Conclave surged by 283% on Monday following global reports of Pope Francis's death. The data, gathered by streaming viewership monitoring company Luminate, noted that on 20 April, the film accumulated approximately 1.8 million minutes of viewing time, which jumped to 6.9 million minutes by the end of 21 April.

It also noted that Netflix's 2019 drama The Two Popes, another film centred on the Vatican, experienced a significant viewership resurgence. On Sunday, it was streamed for 290,000 minutes, but by Monday, that figure had soared by 417%, reaching 1.5 million minutes viewed. Discussion on the media The Young Pope and Angels & Demons has also been around, signalling a renewed interest in the papacy and what happens within the walls of Vatican City.

An Overview of Conclave

Conclave, directed by Edward Berger, was adapted from Robert Harris's bestselling novel of the same name. Set within the Vatican's hallowed halls, the film follows Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) as he oversees the secretive process of electing a new pope after the sudden death of the previous pontiff.

As the conclave unfolds, Lawrence uncovers hidden scandals and secrets among the leading candidates, including Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci), Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow), and Cardinal Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto). The narrative intensifies with the unexpected arrival of Cardinal Vincent Benitez, a previously unknown figure secretly appointed by the late pope.

Benitez's progressive stance and personal revelations challenge the Church's traditions, culminating in a transformative decision that reshapes the future of the papacy.

Other Papal Media Gaining Traction

Another media trend gaining traction recently is The Two Popes (2019), a Netflix drama directed by Fernando Meirelles. The drama dramatises the real-life relationship between Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), the future Pope Francis. Set during a crisis in the Church, it imagines intimate conversations between the two men as they debate faith, forgiveness, and the future of Catholicism.

Meanwhile, The Young Pope (2016), a provocative HBO drama created by Paolo Sorrentino, follows the fictional story of Pope Pius XIII, born Lenny Belardo (played by Jude Law), the first American pontiff. The series explores his controversial and enigmatic leadership style as he challenges Vatican norms, struggles with personal faith, and asserts his conservative vision in the modern world.

Lastly, Angels & Demons (2009), a thriller based on Dan Brown's novel, follows symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) as he uncovers a deadly plot within the Vatican involving the secretive Illuminati and a papal conclave.

Why Conclave Resonates Strongly Today

It is worth noting that the film Conclave has struck a poignant chord in the wake of Pope Francis's death, resonating deeply with audiences reflecting on the future of the Catholic Church. Its themes of secrecy, power, and unexpected leadership within the Vatican mirror the very real questions facing the Church.

Viewers were especially drawn to the character of Cardinal Benitez, a reform-minded outsider whose quiet strength challenges centuries-old tradition. Interestingly, in Robert Harris's original novel, Benitez is described as Filipino—a detail that now feels remarkably prescient, as Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines emerges as a leading candidate in the real-life papal succession.

The film's narrative and current events have made Conclave feel less like fiction and more like a timely meditation on faith, change, and who might lead the Church into its next era.