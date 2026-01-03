Imagine ringing in the New Year amid the snowy peaks of the Swiss Alps, only for celebrations to erupt into a deadly inferno that claimed young lives in seconds. A crammed basement bar full of New Year's revellers flipped into a hellish trap of fire and frenzy, gutting families and pushing investigators into overdrive.

The fire ripped through the exclusive Le Constellation nightclub in Crans-Montana around 1:30am on Thursday, killing at least 40 and injuring 119. Early leads now point to sparklers on champagne bottles as the likely trigger. 'We assume that the fire originated from sparklers attached to champagne bottles. From there, the ceiling caught fire,' said Beatrice Pilloud, attorney general for the Valais region.

First Young Victims Identified

Valais cantonal police announced on Saturday the identities of the first four victims from the blaze at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana. These included two Swiss women aged 21 and 16, plus two Swiss men aged 18 and 16. After an extensive process involving multiple institutions, their bodies have been returned to grieving families.

Police emphasised respect for relatives by withholding further details for now.

🚨NEWS ALERT 🇨🇭Swiss



The identification of the victims is progressing. Four people have been found but their identities are still unknown. A mother, who has had no news of her 16-year-old son, shares her story.#Crans_Montana #CransMontana



➡️https://t.co/iFSkkqQBV8 pic.twitter.com/XLd7UW9OCb — F🅾️rz🅰️nîmes🇨🇵 (@forzanimes1203) January 3, 2026

Survivor's Harrowing Escape from Swiss Bar Fire Chaos

A 16-year-old from Paris who escaped the flames painted a picture of utter mayhem inside the venue. He described hiding behind a table as suffocation set in, then smashing through an acrylic window with a table to flee. He lost his jacket, shoes, phone, and bank card in the scramble but shrugged it off: 'I am still alive, and it's just stuff.' 'I'm still in shock,' he added.

Two women speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV witnessed a bartender hoisting another with a lit candle in a bottle, igniting the wooden ceiling that soon collapsed.

"What was the worst is the screaming of these young people, the screaming of pain," says eyewitness of the deadly fire at the Swiss bar that killed 40 people and left hundreds injured.

pic.twitter.com/TiK2Iyh4cj — Fabulous Nature (@fazalorkzai30) January 3, 2026

Manslaughter Charges Possible

Beatrice Pilloud, attorney general for the Valais region, revealed early leads point to sparklers on champagne bottles as the likely trigger. 'We assume that the fire originated from sparklers attached to champagne bottles. From there, the ceiling caught fire,' she said.

The probe scrutinises ceiling materials, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and occupancy limits. 'Our investigation also includes the foam on the ceiling,' Ms Pilloud noted.

Bar owners face questioning and potential manslaughter charges. A team of 30 officers is prioritising victim identification via dental records and DNA, a process Chief Inspector Pierre-Antoine Lengen warned could drag on.

British Woman Among Missing

The fire ripped through the exclusive basement nightclub around 01:30 on Thursday, killing at least 40 and injuring 119, many teens and 20s with severe third-degree burns. Dozens remain unaccounted for, including British-educated Charlotte Niddam from Immanuel College in Hertfordshire.

Most injured have been identified, but many linger in critical condition. Authorities brace for a rising toll as late arrivals to the hospital emerge. Revellers from across the globe filled the venue that night. Narrow stairs and a single door funnelled desperate crowds into a deadly crush.

UK Authorities 'Monitoring the Situation'

British authorities monitor closely for nationals among the dead or missing. A Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office spokesperson stated, 'Our thoughts are with all those injured and killed in the terrible tragedy in Crans-Montana... We will continue to monitor the situation, and our consular staff stand ready to support any British nationals who may be affected.'

'It is still unclear whether any individuals will face criminal charges. However, it is possible that an investigation for negligent homicide will be initiated,' Ms Pilloud cautioned. Chief Inspector Lengen apologised to families for the delays inherent in such grim work.