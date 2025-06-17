Minnesota Mourns: Lawmaker’s Dog Gilbert Euthanised After Tragic Shooting!

The horrifying targeted shooting in Minnesota on 14 June 2025 not only claimed the precious lives of Democrat lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, but it left their beloved golden retriever, Gilbert, grievously injured, who was euthanised after the adult children gave their nod.

Amid the grief, another devastating loss emerged: their beloved Gilbert was severely injured in the attack, and Hortman's children faced the agonising decision to euthanise him.

Grieving the Loss of a Cherished Pet

Gilbert, adopted by the Hortmans in January 2021, was more than a pet; he was family.

The Daily Mail reported that during the early morning attack by suspected gunman Vance Boelter, Gilbert was shot and gravely wounded.

Despite efforts to save him, the injuries were too severe, and Hortman's adult children made the gut-wrenching choice to humanely euthanise him hours after losing their parents.

Rep. Erin Koegel shared on X that this was one of the first acts the children faced in their grief, underscoring the cruelty of the tragedy.

Gilbert's death compounded an already unimaginable loss, leaving the community reeling.

Celebrate Gilbert's Joyful Life

Gilbert's story began at Helping Paws, a Minnesota shelter where Melissa Hortman served as a foster home trainer.

According to the Star Tribune, Gilbert was initially trained to be a service dog but was 'career-changed' for being 'too friendly', a trait that endeared him to the Hortmans, who adopted him.

Social media posts from Hortman, show Gilbert's playful spirit, from romping in the yard to snuggling with the family.

'He brought joy every day,' said family friend Emily Hill, who spoke to Yahoo News about the profound impact of losing both the Hortmans and their loyal companion.

Gilbert's bond with Melissa was so deep that some, like Koegel, said on X, 'She needed him in heaven with her.'

Demand Justice for a Senseless Act

The attack, allegedly carried out by 57-year-old Vance Boelter, targeted liberal lawmakers and abortion rights advocates, with a list of 70 names found in his vehicle.

Boelter, charged with the murders of the Hortmans and the wounding of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, also shot Gilbert during the assault.

Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, condemned Boelter's 'cruelty' on X, a sentiment echoed across posts on the platform calling for justice.

The community's outrage reflects not only the loss of a prominent leader but also the senseless harm to an innocent animal caught in the violence.

A Legacy of Love Amid Tragedy

The loss of Melissa Hortman, Mark, and Gilbert has left Minnesota in mourning, but their story of love and resilience endures.

Gilbert's wagging tail and boundless affection were a testament to the warmth of the Hortman household, a warmth now carried forward by their children and community.

As calls for justice grow louder, Gilbert's memory serves as a poignant reminder of the far-reaching pain of violence.

The Hortmans' legacy, intertwined with their beloved dog, will inspire healing and hope, but the fight for accountability must continue unwaveringly.