Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah has come under heavy fire following comments made in the wake of fatal shootings in Minnesota. On 15 June, Lee described the suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, as a 'Marxist' in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), despite reports that the alleged shooter held far-right views and had expressed support for US President Donald Trump.

The remarks have been widely condemned as misleading, inflammatory, and politically opportunistic during a time of national mourning.

Criticism Over Misleading Statement

On 15 June, the Republican senator from Utah posted an image of the suspect, Vance Boelter, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The post featured the caption, 'This is what happens when Marxists don't get their way.' It also included a meme-style reference to 'A Nightmare on Waltz Street.'

Reports suggest that Boelter was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and was known for holding far-right views. Lee's attempt to portray the attack as an act of left-wing political violence has been dismissed by commentators and officials from both sides of the political divide.

The response to Lee's post was swift and widespread. Democratic activist Nina Turner accused him of politicising a tragedy. She said, 'Using this moment to push your own political agenda is disgraceful, people are dead.'

Political scientist Norman Ornstein described the remarks as 'beyond disgusting.' He stated that the post amounted to disinformation and was beneath the dignity of an elected official.

Conservative voices also joined the criticism. Libertarian journalist Brad Polumbo asked whether the senator had 'completely lost it' for sharing false claims during an unfolding crisis. The official X account of the US Democratic Party also condemned Lee's actions. It described the post as 'pathetic' and noted that he had used Father's Day to politicise mass violence.

Facts About the Shooting and the Suspect

The shooting occurred on 13 June during a protest event in Burnsville, Minnesota. Boelter is accused of fatally shooting Melissa Hortman, the Speaker of the Minnesota House, and her husband. Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also injured in the attack, which authorities have described as targeted and politically motivated.

Investigators later revealed that Boelter had compiled a 'hit list' which included Democratic politicians, journalists, and abortion providers. He had reportedly impersonated law enforcement and conducted surveillance of political targets, suggesting premeditated intent. The FBI subsequently launched a manhunt, offering a $50,000 reward before Boelter was apprehended.

Growing Calls for Accountability

Senator Lee has yet to issue a retraction or clarification of his remarks, despite mounting calls for accountability. The incident has reignited debate around the responsibilities of elected officials in shaping public discourse during moments of national crisis.

Senator Mike Lee's remarks in response to the Minnesota shootings have sparked widespread condemnation across the political spectrum. As details continue to emerge about the suspect's far-right motivations, critics argue that Lee's post not only misrepresented the facts but also inflamed political tensions during a time of national grief. The backlash underscores growing concern over the use of misinformation by public officials and the urgent need for responsible rhetoric in moments of crisis. Despite public backlash, Lee has not retracted his 'Marxist' accusation.