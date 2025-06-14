Several prominent Democratic officials in Minnesota were allegedly named on a hit list found in the vehicle of a gunman who fatally shot State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and seriously injured State Senator John Hoffman and his wife in what authorities are describing as an act of 'targeted political violence'.

According to ABC News, the list included Governor Tim Walz, US Representative Ilhan Omar, US Senator Tina Smith, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, among others. The list was discovered in a vehicle resembling a police cruiser after the shootings.

Timeline of the Targeted Attacks

The violence began around 2 a.m. on Saturday when Senator Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times at their home in Champlin, Minnesota. Police subsequently conducted a proactive welfare check on Representative Hortman, who lived in nearby Brooklyn Park. At approximately 3:35 a.m., they encountered the suspect—dressed as a police officer—emerging from the Hortman residence. Gunfire was exchanged, but the suspect managed to escape on foot.

Police later found Representative Hortman and her husband, Mark, dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect's vehicle, equipped with flashing lights and fake credentials, was discovered at the scene. Inside was a manifesto naming multiple Democratic lawmakers, as well as the hit list.

Governor Walz Condemns Political Violence

Governor Walz labelled the killings a 'politically motivated assassination', stating: 'We are not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint.' He urged Minnesotans to avoid political gatherings until the suspect is captured. Security measures have been bolstered around all officials named on the list.

Suspect's Motive and Political Ties Investigated

Investigators are probing whether the alleged shooter, Vance Luther Boelter, was driven by extremist views on abortion. Fliers with the slogan 'No Kings'—associated with anti-authoritarian movements—were also found in the vehicle. Notably, this incident occurred as thousands participated in 'No Kings Day' protests across the United States, aimed at countering a military parade championed by former President Donald Trump.

Shelter-in-Place as Manhunt Continues

Authorities continue their search for the gunman, and Brooklyn Park remains under a shelter-in-place order. Law enforcement has advised residents to confirm the identity of any officer by dialling 911 before opening their doors.

This shocking act of political violence has sent ripples through the state and the wider nation. It underscores the increasing risks faced by public officials and the importance of standing united against political extremism. As the investigation continues, the officials named on the list remain under heightened protection.

The Officials on the Suspect's Hit List

Governor Tim Walz: A former teacher and National Guard veteran, currently serving his second term. His administration has focused on reproductive rights, universal school meals, clean energy, and expanding paid leave.

Representative Ilhan Omar: The first African refugee in the U.S. Congress and one of the first Muslim-American women elected. She champions immigration reform, environmental justice, and workers' rights.

Senator Tina Smith: Former Lieutenant Governor and now a U.S. Senator with a bipartisan record, focused on healthcare, broadband access, reproductive rights, and clean energy.

Attorney General Keith Ellison: The first Muslim elected to Congress and the first African American elected statewide in Minnesota. He led the successful prosecution in the George Floyd case and has long advocated for civil and consumer rights.

As the community mourns the loss of Representative Hortman and her husband, Minnesota stands in solidarity against hate-fuelled violence and in defence of democracy and public service.