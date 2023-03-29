Finland, a country located in northern Europe, is famous for its pristine lakes, snow-covered mountains, and diverse forests and wildlife. It also ranks among the happiest countries in the world. And now you have the chance to visit the country, and you won't even have to pay for it.

The Finns believe in sharing the secret to their happiness, and they wish to teach the world this secret. The country's tourism department, Visit Finland, has launched a contest called "Finding Your Inner Finn," wherein 10 lucky winners will get the opportunity to attend a "Masterclass of Happiness" in its Lakeland area in June.

The four-day visit to the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland will give people the chance to experience nature and learn the art of happiness.

"You will be learning about themes such as nature crafts, food for the soul and body, exercise in forests and lakes, calming sounds and music, and the Finnish way of life in general. All this takes place in exclusive sessions with Finnish experts working as your personal coaches," reads the information available on the website.

Those interested in giving their luck a chance will have to first sign up for it through the link available on the organisation's website. The contest also includes a social media challenge. The applications are open until April 2. Anyone over the age of 18 can apply for the masterclass. The officials are not looking for people who represent a brand or a company.

"We are looking for outgoing people who are interested in comprehensive well-being and Finnish nature. You don't have to be a self-help enthusiast or have survival skills in Finnish nature. All we want is an open mind," the officials say.

People will need to record a video explaining "what things make you believe you may be secretly a Finn" and why they wish to attend the masterclass.

The winners will get their own luxurious villa. However, these villas won't have TVs. The officials will cover all accommodation and travel expenses. The only glitch is that the participants will be filmed during their four-day journey.

Finland has been the world's happiest country for six years continuously, per the data released by the World Happiness Report. The report is produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

The report ranks countries on six criteria measuring happiness: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption. Finland is followed by Denmark at number two and Iceland at number three.

The UK came in the 19th position, while war-ravaged Afghanistan and Lebanon are the two unhappiest countries in the world. The report states that the effectiveness of the government has a major influence on the happiness of the people.

"This year's report features many interesting insights," reads a statement from Lara Aknin, one of the coauthors of the report.

"But one that I find particularly interesting and heartening has to do with pro-sociality. For a second year, we see that various forms of everyday kindness, such as helping a stranger, donating to charity, and volunteering, are above pre-pandemic levels," it added.

But what makes Finland the happiest country in the world? According to experts, factors such as generous unemployment benefits and almost free healthcare are what make Finns happier. The country promotes a work-life balance culture. It is among the few countries that have the cleanest air in the world.

The levels of crime and corruption are low, which makes it a safe place to live and grow up in. The country has a robust sauna culture, which boosts overall health. The phenomenon is even included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

There are 3 million saunas for a population of just over 5 million. Finland has over 40 national parks with easy public access. Locals can go for a hike or escape to a nearby island within minutes. If you wish to experience all this, you have the opportunity to sign up for the "Finding Your Inner Finn," contest.