In the streets of Cádiz, a group of performers dressed as Stephen Hawking wheeled through the cobblestones, drawing bewildered looks and online buzz. Far from mockery, this Stephen Hawking-inspired performance in Spain serves as a bold tribute to the physicist and a call for ALS awareness, a disease also known as motor neurone disease in the UK.

As part of the 2026 Cádiz Carnival, the troupe used satire to highlight the condition, donating wheelchairs afterwards. The event, which went viral, underscores how cultural traditions can address serious issues in engaging ways.

The Cádiz Carnival Performance

The Cádiz Carnival, one of Spain's most vibrant festivals, runs from mid-January to February, featuring the Official Carnival Groups Competition (COAC). On 15 January 2026, during the fourth preliminary session, the troupe 'Una chirigota en teoría' took to the stage at Gran Teatro Falla. Twelve men, clad in suits, wigs and glasses, mimicked Hawking's appearance and used electric wheelchairs to navigate the city's challenging streets.

Their 30-minute musical set featured robotic-voiced songs emphasising Hawking's will to live and independence despite his condition. The performance blended references to Hawking's theories, like black holes, with messages about living with ALS, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

The group invited ALS patients to a dress rehearsal for approval, ensuring sensitivity. After the competition, the wheelchairs will be donated to those with the disease. This act reflects the carnival's long history of social commentary through irreverent humour.

Why It's a Tribute, Not Disrespect

Stephen Hawking, diagnosed with ALS in 1963 at age 21, defied medical expectations by living until 2018, producing groundbreaking work on black holes and cosmology despite his condition. The troupe's performance honours this resilience.

Miguel Ángel Llull, a group member, described it as 'an all-or-nothing idea' using dark humour to showcase Hawking's triumph over ALS. 'We tend to be committed to these issues because our director Paco works with people with disabilities; the idea was to give them a voice and visibility,' he added.

The act draws on the chirigota genre, a form of satirical folksong unique to Cádiz, often used to critique society or celebrate figures in unexpected ways. This honours Hawking's legacy while promoting awareness. As the New York Post shared on X, the bizarre yet purposeful act has reached wide audiences. Hardly a surprise in a festival known for pushing boundaries.

Mixed Reactions and Online Debate

The video of the parade has divided the internet, with some praising the creativity and others finding it inappropriate. Comments range from admiration for the awareness effort and donation aspect to criticism of mimicking disability. The troupe maintains it's just for laughs without malice.

As of January 2026, the clip has garnered millions of views across platforms, sparking discussions on disability representation. This controversy has amplified the message, drawing greater attention to ALS and its challenges.

Spain's government recently approved £434 million ($581 million) for ALS care and extreme dependency, recognising the high costs—up to £8,566 ($11,476) annually per patient for advanced care. With around 4,000 people living with ALS in Spain and roughly 900 new cases diagnosed annually, events like the Stephen Hawking-inspired performance in Spain contribute to public understanding, potentially boosting support for research and initiatives.