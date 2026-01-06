In Japan, a man once celebrated for portraying heroes has become infamous for his crimes. Yasutomo Ihara, a stuntman who thrilled audiences in the long-running Super Sentai series—later adapted into the global hit Power Rangers—was arrested after turning his skills to burglary.

The transformation from masked hero to convicted thief shocked fans. Ihara, once admired for his daring stunts, became known instead as the 'Spider-Man Thief', accused of scaling walls and breaking into dozens of homes across Japan. His fall from grace illustrates how quickly fame can fade and how desperation can push even admired figures into criminal paths.

A Stuntman's Rise and Fall

Yasutomo Ihara worked as a stunt performer in Super Sentai, including roles as the Green Ranger, and appeared in Tensou Sentai Goseiger and Kamen Rider OOO. These shows demanded extraordinary physical skill, with performers executing flips, high falls, and complex fight choreography.

Super Sentai, first broadcast in 1975, is one of Japan's most iconic superhero series. The colourful, action-packed show features teams of heroes battling villains with martial arts and special powers, often performed by skilled stunt actors like Ihara.

Its American adaptation, Power Rangers, introduced the franchise to international audiences, though the stunt performers behind the masks rarely received recognition outside dedicated fan circles.

Ihara's career ended abruptly after a knee injury forced him to retire. With limited options, he turned to crime, using the same agility and climbing techniques that once made him a star performer.

The 'Spider-Man Thief'

Authorities reported that Ihara broke into 43 homes across Japan, earning the nickname 'Spider-Man Thief' for his method of scaling walls and climbing nearby telephone poles to access properties via second-storey windows.

In 2014, police apprehended him and charged him with stealing over 8 million yen, roughly equivalent to £57,600 ($77,000), in cash and valuables. In 2020, Ihara was sentenced in a Japanese court to five years in prison.

Yasutomo Ihara's Plans for the Stolen Money

Accordind to The Mary Sue, Ihara intended to use the stolen money to enrol himself in a professional acting school, hoping to revive his career in show business.

His story has since gained widespread attention, with speculation that selling his life story rights to a film or TV studio could earn him far more.

Viral Fame and Public Reaction

Recently, Ihara's story has yet again made headlines and gone viral, after content creators such as Project Nighfall highlighted his unusual trajectory. The coverage underscored how quickly the line between discipline and desperation can blur in industries where talent is celebrated but long-term stability is rare.

One of Project Nightfall's followers commented: 'This is such a complex and sad story 😔 It feels like both personal struggle and a system that often leaves talented people unsupported once the fame fades.'

They added, 'A reminder of how important it is to provide opportunities, mental health support, and stability beyond the spotlight.'

Others reflected on financial responsibility, with one remarking: 'Had he wisely invested the money he earned during his peak career, then he wouldn't have to steal from others.'