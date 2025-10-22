When home intruders broke into his home, TikTok user @binoymusic, also known as Binoy, didn't reach for a bat or knife. Instead, he grabbed his trusty Owala water bottle and used it to fight them off in a moment of pure adrenaline.

The Clip That Started It All

In a short TikTok video, Binoy shows a cleanup of his patio, presumably after the attempted break-in. Part of his caption read, 'Watch till the end for bottle reveal', and sure enough he unveils a dented Owala water bottle. The official Owala account chimed in, commenting on his post, 'Not the dent'.

What Exactly Is An Owala Water Bottle?

Owala, a brand owned by Trove Brands in Utah, has gained viral fame for its stylish yet practical water bottles, particularly the Owala FreeSip, the exact model that Binoy wielded during the break-in.

The Owala FreeSip retails in the UK for around £27.00 to £31.99, and in the US for about $29.99 to $39.99, depending on the size and retailer. It comes in vibrant colors and sizes ranging from 24 to 40 ounces.

Its standout feature is a patented dual-spout lid, allowing users to either sip through a built-in straw or chug from the wide mouth. Made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it keeps drinks cold for hours and includes a leak-proof push-button lid, carry loop, and ergonomic grip that fits most cup holders.

According to Michael Sorensen, CEO of Trove Brands, 'It took seven years to get the FreeSip bottle design to the point that it is today because we are obsessed about the user experience,' he told Fortune. 'We're obsessed about quality. We're obsessed about making things easy to clean.'

The FreeSip has become a hit on TikTok and among Gen Z users. Reviews from Good Housekeeping, Serious Eats, and CN Traveller praise its insulation and design, though note it can dent when struck with force—something Binoy's now-infamous bottle proves true.

Overall, Owala bottles combine functionality, durability, and trend appeal, making them both a hydration essential and a lifestyle statement.

How Exactly Did Binoy Take Down Intruders With A Water Bottle?

In a follow-up TikTok video, Binoy shared a full storytime—explaining and even reenacting what exactly happened the night home intruders tried to break in.

He said that it was about 9:00 pm when he was sitting on his living room floor and heard his patio door jiggling—like someone was trying to force it open. Moments later, the alarm went off, and the closest object within his reach was his Owala water bottle.

'This (Owala water bottle), the icon, the legend, the superstar, was the closest thing to me—undented at that time. I grabbed it, and I don't know what possessed me, and then I got up and walked towards the door,' Binoy narrates.

The glass from the patio door was already cracking and falling to the ground. As he stood by the door, he saw two men with hoods up—one holding a pick and a hammer. The one with the weapon had already started to flee, while the other didn't budge.

'The other guy wouldn't move, so for whatever reason, armed with this [Owala water battle], I decided to open the door and go outside—chunks of glass falling down,' Binoy said.

He recalled that he and the intruder awkwardly stared at each other before the man suddenly lunged at him. He swung the bottle, but was pushed against the wall, causing the bottle to fall.

'Luckily, [it] was close enough to pick it up, and I gave him a couple very, very hard hits on the top of his head. He stumbled backwards and started to try to climb back to the fence,' he said.

People in the comments compared the moment to Rapunzel's cast-iron skillet scene in Tangled, with one saying, 'Well, nice to know my Owala is multi-functional.'

Owala themselves reposted the video, captioning it: 'fight or flight? definitely fight.'

The Smash That Dented A Bottle

Many viewers wondered how Binoy managed to hit the intruder so hard that the bottle dented. Turns out, he's a professional tennis coach—which explains the force behind his swing. With pros swinging racquets at an average of 70–85 mph for men and 55–70 mph for women, it's no surprise his 'serve' packed a punch.

He also clarified that his Owala water bottle was 75% full at the time of impact.