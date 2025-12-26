The deadly Bondi attack has produced an extraordinary moment of national unity in Australia, with overwhelming public support for stricter gun laws in its aftermath.

A new YouGov poll shows that 92% of Australians want stronger firearm controls following the violence, backing swift action by political leaders to restrict access to weapons.

The findings underline a sharp contrast with gun debates elsewhere and signal strong public approval for decisive government intervention after one of the country's most shocking attacks in years.

Fifteen people died in Bondi Beach in Sydney, where a father and son opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration.

Bondi Attack Aftermath: Australians Want Strict Gun Laws

The poll, which ran from 15 to 22 December, took place right after the Bondi attack. PM Anthony Albanese announced a gun buyback for all Australians. This means the government would purchase firearms from civilians to reduce gun ownership.

At the same time, New South Wales Parliament was also planning tighten gun licensing laws to make it harder to own or access firearms before Christmas.

Likely influenced by fresh public reactions to the attack, the government's immediate response on gun control is fully backed by Australians.

Australians on Gun Laws and Bondi Attack Hero

Australians, no matter their political party, their gender, or where they live in the country, want the government to tighten firearm ownership.

Even One Nation voters (a group usually resistant to gun restrictions) are more likely to support tighter rules or a ban than to want no changes.

Women, Labour and Greens voters, and people living in outer metropolitan areas are the most supportive of a complete gun ban. Very few people want the laws to stay the same.

Director of Public Data at YouGov, Paul Smith, noted the sentiment as a form of 'unity'.

'Nearly half support making it illegal to own the types of firearms used in the Bondi attack, with support strongest among Labour, Greens, female voters, and those in outer metropolitan areas. Even among typically sceptical groups, support for reform far outweighs support for no change'.

The Bondi killing figure would've risen, but hadn't it been for Ahmed al Ahmed, who daringly disarmed one of the attackers.

In support of Al Ahmed, 81% of Australians say he should be named 'Australian of the Year'.

Smith added that the call to grant him the title received overwhelming support, 'Including strong support across political divides, it shows the depth of respect Australians have for his courage and heroism'.

New Tough Gun Laws: Is it Too Much?

True to their words, New South Wales passed stronger gun laws just before Christmas. Alongside, however, are new restrictions on free speech and symbols.

In the new Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment, public display of symbols or flags is prohibited. This bans flags of militant organisations, such as the Islamic State, Hamas, or Hezbollah. Offenders will be jailed and will be fined £10,900 (A$22,000).

'Not all NSW residents support the new tough reforms,' said Prime Minister Christopher John Minns, but it's the government's way of keeping everything 'safe'.

Restrictions of free speech include prohibiting protests and hate speech. Albanese vowed that a crackdown would be implemented to prosecute those promoting hatred and violence. Besides prison time and fines, they can also deny or cancel the visas of those involved.

Activist groups also condemned the law, calling it 'draconian' under new restrictions on free speech. They also suggest that the government is 'advancing a political agenda' to suppress 'criticism of Israel', restricting democratic freedoms.

A Defining Moment for Australia

The response to the Bondi attack highlights how quickly tragedy can reshape public consensus. With 92% of Australians now backing stricter gun laws, political leaders are acting with rare confidence.

Whether the broader legislative package will withstand legal and public scrutiny remains to be seen, but on gun control itself, the national verdict is unmistakably clear.