After checking some of the leading betting sites, you will see that many of them come with a lot of different bonuses. Each one is unique in its own way, but they also share a commonality in that some will require a promo code.

Many bookies try to attract new clients by offering flashy promo codes and free bonuses. They look great on the surface, but a deeper look often reveals a different story. That is why this article will focus on all of the small things you probably do not know about them.

Why do betting sites offer promo codes?

This is an intriguing question with multiple answers. Generally speaking, some of the leading sites offer betting bonuses and promo code offers, utilising these as marketing tools to attract players to sign up or make additional deposits. These codes create urgency and exclusivity, prompting many players to take action.

An important thing to keep in mind is that he bonuses often look generous but are carefully designed to benefit the bookmaker. For example, you may find a $100 (£74) free bet, but the only way to receive it is by spending $500 (£370) beforehand. That is why we recommend taking the time to read all of the Terms and Conditions.

Types of Betting Promo Codes

Unlike many years ago, modern bookmakers offer all kinds of betting promo codes. We can divide them into several groups, starting with the welcome bonus codes. They are designed with new players in mind and will usually match their deposit (100% bonus up to a certain amount).

Aside from those, you can also find no deposit bonus codes. These offer a smaller amount, and you usually receive it for registering. It is essential to use the correct promo code, as entering an incorrect one will prevent you from receiving any benefits.

It is also possible to find many reload and deposit bonus codes. They are similar to the offers for new clients but are available to users with registered accounts. These codes will add an extra bonus when you top up your account.

Alongside these, you can also find free bet codes and even cashback codes. Each of them has different terms and knowing the differences saves you from disappointment. Take the time to read everything about the codes and the promos they unlock.

What's the Fine Print that Players often Miss?

All bonuses come with terms and conditions that you need to check. Aside from the basics, you will also find a lot of different rules in the fine print, one of which is the wagering requirement. Despite its importance, many people miss it and end up making a withdrawal request that will cause them to lose the bonus they have.

It is essential to note that many bookmakers will apply wagering requirements to both the deposit and the bonus. In other words, you will need to wager more than you thought before getting access to your winnings.

Another thing to consider is the minimum odds restrictions. Most bookies will not let you bet on everything once you've used a promo code. You will most likely find specific market restrictions and minimum deposit requirements.

Time limits are the next thing you need to focus on because many of the offers will often expire quickly. There are cases where you may only have 7 days or even less than that to use something. It is essential to check that because it will help you focus on the wagering requirements.

Excluded games or sports are also a point that many people do not think about until it is too late. As mentioned, not all bets count toward wagering. Some sites exclude horse racing, eSports, or system bets. If the site also offers casino games, the bonuses will typically exclude most of the available options, requiring you to focus on specific aspects.

The Common Traps Related to the Betting Promo Codes

All of the things mentioned so far are typically found in the T&C, meaning you can learn more about them by taking the time to review everything. However, there are several common traps that bookies use, and noticing them requires you to have more experience.

The most common trap is related ot the big promises about winning a lot of money. You can often find large headlines that will try to convince you that you will get up to $1000 (£739), but the conditions for each of these offers are buried below. Many people do not take the time to educate themselves and get the bonus only to realise it has bad Terms and Conditions.

Another trap that people can find themselves in is related to bonus abuse. Some people may decide to create multiple accounts just because they want to use a given offer more than once. Bookies who 'catch' people do this usually ban their accounts.

There are also various traps associated with the deposit options you will need to use. More and more bookies remove these restrictions, but you can still find brands that will limit what you can use alongside a promo code. For example, some sites do not accept Skrill and Neteller for deposits. If the bookie does not allow you to use more options, it can be seen as one of the indicators of suspicious activity; therefore, it is definitely worth learning more about it. Try to see why you can't use the particular payment options and what will happen if you do.

The maximum bet size is another hidden rule to consider before you start betting.

Companies impose this restriction so that you have to play longer to meet the wagering goal. Needless to say, this increases the chances of you losing.

The Way Promo Codes Look

The last thing we want to point out here is related to the appearance of promo codes. People often assume that they only contain letters, and this is true up to a point, but there are exceptions. It is possible to find promo codes that have combinations of letters and numbers, and the numbers will show you what kind of promo you will get, the percentage, or the transaction you are currently making.

Regardless of the proposition, it is very important to use the right promo code for the given offer. People often make mistakes and use the wrong code before their transaction only to realise that they can't get the offer they want anymore. It may be possible to get what you wanted by contacting the customer support department, but you will 'rely on their mercy' to do that.